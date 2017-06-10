'Tales from The Warming' featured at Chapter2Books

"Tales from The Warming," published by Open Books, is unique in the annals of climate fiction, a new literary genre spawned in the last decade by the climate crisis. The anthology of 10 short stories takes readers all over the world and over time to experience — in human terms — the growing impact of The Warming, the man-made crisis that is increasing the world's temperature, rising ocean levels and causing increasingly violent weather.

The stories — powerful, prophetic and poignant — are thought exercises that blend fact and fiction to examine the human impact of the crisis. They are based on current worst-case scenarios proposed by climate science. Each concerns a different challenge thrust upon us by The Warming. In them, readers witness people's struggles to deal with these new realities. Some of the stories put people in harm's way; others focus more on human creativity in mitigating its effects.

Midwest Book Review calls the book "Riveting, prophetic. Impressively well written."

Story locations range from Bangladesh to Venice, Los Angeles to Polynesia, South Sudan to Southwestern China, Mount Kilimanjaro to the Persian Gulf, Miami to Greenland. The time frame is 2022 to 2059, a period during which the world is beginning to suffer the far-reaching effects of The Warming.

Dr. Lorin R. Robinson is a journalist and journalism educator. He served as Journalism Department chair at UW—River Falls and also held corporate positions in public relations and advertising at 3M.