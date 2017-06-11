St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo is an event for all ages

Wild Thang and Tricked Out will be featured acts. Rodeo attendees will see an exhibition of trained animal acts and trick riding.

No rodeo would be complete without rodeo royalty. St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen McKenna Smith is from Glenwood City. Smith. A member of Double Good 4-H Club, she graduated this year from Baldwin-Woodville High School. She plans on studying graphic design at Century College.

Assisting Smith is Rodeo Princess Mackenzie Dow, a member of the Tri-River Voyagers 4-H Club that is entering her senior year at St. Croix Central High School. Additionally, Katelin Bradley, 2017 Miss Rodeo Wisconsin, and Olivia Bright, 2017 Miss Teen Wisconsin, plan on being in attendance.

A special feature of this year's rodeo is the contest for the 2018 Miss Rodeo Wisconsin. Pageant events Saturday, June 17, include a fashion show at 2 p.m., horsemanship contest at 6 p.m. and coronation during the evening rodeo performance. Both the fashion show and the horsemanship contest are open to the public. Alana Cain, 2016 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen, is one of the candidates.

In addition to watching professional cowboys compete on the rough stock furnished by the famed Barnes Rodeo Stock Company, people may catch added attractions for the entire family, particularly junior wranglers.

Muttin Bustin', sponsored by Bernard's Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, is a real crowd pleaser, testing the ability of junior wranglers to ride sheep. Each night, starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be a buck off for all entrants who must be 5 or older and weigh 55 pounds or less. The top 10 entrants will compete in the rodeo performance. Winners receive a traveling trophy that they keep for a year and then turn in for an engraved western buckle. While helmets are provided, entrants are encouraged to bring their own bicycle or equivalent helmet.

In addition to Muttin Bustin', youths can participate in the Nickel Scramble and Stick Rodeo. Fantasy Corral is bringing its collection of exotic petting animals and is offering pony rides.

The St. Croix County Fair Board and Dean LeMay, chairman of the rodeo committee, extend a warm welcome to all of our guests, in particular current and former military members who, with a valid ID, receive a $2 discount at the gate.

For details and advance discount tickets, visit www.gorodeo.org.