Hudson Relay For Life is June 23

To coincide with the theme live music will start playing at 4:30 p.m. by Robert Elwood and start up again at 7:00 p.m. with the Les Izmoore Power Trio with special guests Dogleg Left. The Opening Ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m. with emcee Meg Heaton and Honorary Chair Larry Ofstedal, followed by a Survivor and Caregiver Lap. The Luminaria Ceremony starts at 9:30 p.m. featuring Honorary Chair Mary Schultz. Other activities include wine tasting by Belle Vinez Winery, beer tasting by Pitchfork Brewing, kids games, dancing, silent auction, food and more. Everyone is welcome to attend!

The Hudson Relay For Life continues to be successful in making a difference in the fight against cancer because of all the amazing community support. Kellie Burrows, Relay For Life Community Manager, says, “It is very inspiring to see how this community rallies around all the people affected by this horrific disease. Because of the commitment of so many, Hudson has been able to be a leader in a world with less cancer.”

“Whether you’re a survivor, caregiver, family member, friend, or team member, Relay for Life gives participants an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate, remember, and fight back against a disease that touches us all. It’s an opportunity for community members to come together for the common cause and goal of someday ending cancer,” says Angie Brown, Event Lead.

To register a team or donate go to RelayForLife.org/hudsonwi. For questions, please contact

Kellie Burrows at kellie.burrows@cancer.org; 612-227-8135 (call or text)