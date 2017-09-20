Seniors win Hudson Powder Puff game
Hudson High School's seniors celebrated a 24-0 win over the junior class in the school's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game at Newton Field Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Homecoming festivities continue with the Homecoming Parade in downtown Hudson Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Homecoming Coronation will take place Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at Hudson High School's new Raider Stadium followed by the Raider football game against Rice Lake at 7 p.m.