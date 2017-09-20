Search
    Seniors win Hudson Powder Puff game

    By Bob Burrows Today at 1:17 p.m.
    Hudson seniors and their coaches pose after their 24-0 win over the juniors in the school's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Newton Field. 1 / 5
    Senior Tylor Huber rips the flag from junior Olivia Goulete in Hudson's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Newton Field. 2 / 5
    Senior Lexi LeFever runs for a big gain in Hudson's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Newton Field. 3 / 5
    Senior Anna Wilgren gets by a junior defender in Hudson's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Newton Field. 4 / 5
    Junior Olivia Goulette avoids a pair of senior tacklers in Hudson's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Newton Field. Photos courtesy Michael Huber 5 / 5

    Hudson High School's seniors celebrated a 24-0 win over the junior class in the school's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game at Newton Field Tuesday, Sept. 19.

    Homecoming festivities continue with the Homecoming Parade in downtown Hudson Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Homecoming Coronation will take place Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at Hudson High School's new Raider Stadium followed by the Raider football game against Rice Lake at 7 p.m.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
