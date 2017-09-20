Seniors win Hudson Powder Puff game

Hudson seniors and their coaches pose after their 24-0 win over the juniors in the school's annual Homecoming Powder Puff football game Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Newton Field.

Homecoming festivities continue with the Homecoming Parade in downtown Hudson Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Homecoming Coronation will take place Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at Hudson High School's new Raider Stadium followed by the Raider football game against Rice Lake at 7 p.m.

Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.

