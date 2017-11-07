Next Generation Auto hosts annual turkey drive

"The first two years we did it was just turkeys," owner Jeremy Austrum said.

Since then, the drive has looked to fill the needs of those in the area, beyond Thanksgiving day. The donations will be made to the local food pantries in Hudson and Baldwin.

The drive started shortly after owners Austrum and Shawn Kline opened Next Generation Auto in Baldwin in 2011. The Hudson shop, that opened this year, will join in now.

"It's grown every year to more and more," Austrum said.

The drive runs through Nov. 17. At the end of it, Austrum, Kline and the rest of the staff come together to make the purchases to donate.

"We had a great time being able to go, when we actually went out as a team to pick up the food," Austrum said. "That was a fun experience."

The tradition has continued because Austrum said it's a good way for the business to give back.

"A business, a successful one, should be giving back somehow in their community," he said.