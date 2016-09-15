Allow me to reintroduce ourselves

This week’s Hudson Star-Observer is being distributed communitywide. It’s a chance for all of Hudson to get a taste of the paper, so this is as good a time as any to make a brief introduction.

Consider this the dime tour. Page 1 features contributions from our entire news staff. That includes Rebecca Mariscal, the Star-Observer’s city reporter. Her story this week on the Common Council covers a new contract awarded by the city for Hudson’s 2016 storm sewer project.

Her coverage also includes some new businesses in Hudson as well as play reviews and various enterprise projects, which you’ll see scattered throughout the paper.

Next up is Meg Heaton, the Star-Observer’s resident expert on all things Hudson. With the changes past, present and future, Heaton covers a bit of it all, with a focus on the Hudson School District. Her insight into the community also produces bigger-issue stories, like the one this week on Bethel Lutheran’s mental health series.

Mike Longaecker is our crime and courts reporter, who also lends a hand wherever help is needed. Longaecker focuses primarily on St. Croix and Pierce counties, taking more of a regional approach to many stories. He also has spent a good deal of time working the political landscape in anticipation of November’s election.

The sports section is the work of long-tenured sports editor Bob Burrows. He specializes in telling the stories of the local athletes, and takes (in my opinion) phenomenal photos. Summer remains an active time for sports, but Burrow’s coverage will continue to ramp up as fall sports get into full swing.

The more I settle into my ever-changing role with the Star-Observer, I will cover a bit of everything for the paper, including features on locals to crime and courts.

These opinion pages, however, are where you make the paper sing. Reader contributions make these pages the community’s sounding board and we encourage you to take part.

Thanks for reading the Star-Observer. It’s our pleasure to bring you the news. Check out our website -- hudsonstarobserver.com -- and our Facebook page for regular updates and breaking news.