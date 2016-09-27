2016 is a good year to be a woman in the USA

First up — we don’t have to claim Donald Trump as one of us. Regardless of how I feel about him politically, I find him rude, crude and unbelievably adverse to getting his facts straight. I can’t understand how people can support the kinds of things he says and does when if our kids spoke or acted like he does, they would be grounded, forced to apologize and have their cell phones taken away.

As a journalist, I feel for that poor guy on CBS, Major something. He will probably need therapy after being assigned to the Trump circus for all these months. Trump is an affront to women in this country. He says he loves women — well we’ve heard that one before and from more convincing sources — but that isn’t enough anymore. We’re smarter than that.

And there have been smart women in Hudson apparently for more than 100 years. The Hudson Women’s Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this fall. They have been continually meeting since 1916, four years before we got the vote. I was lucky enough to see what kind of things they talked about in those early decades and it was impressive.

It wasn’t just about cooking and keeping a house. The topics ran the gamut — everything from the pros and cons of suffrage before 1920 to a serious look at the major political party platforms after they got the vote. They took a look at international topics like a crisis in Mexico, the rise of Communism and immigration policies.

They wanted to explore if public education was really doing the job for our kids and why there were no women on the school board. They examined women’s property rights and rights to their children along with value of the arts in everyday life.

In 1921 they had a debate, “Be it resolved that women are smarter than men.” And they had to be pretty gutsy when in 1939 they allowed the then Hudson mayor, Dr. J. E. Newton, to deliver a program on syphilis.

The club has also found a myriad of ways to improve life for all the residents of Hudson, including the men! They have done this through scholarships, support of youth groups and the arts, fundraisers like the antique show and the Artful Garden Tour, promoting of bike routes through town and countless other projects.

There have also been craft demonstrations, fashion shows and luncheons but that’s all been part of life for a woman in Hudson for a very long time. The club is and always has been been made up of thinking women with diverse opinions and interests. I’m not a member but I can appreciate their living legacy. That is worth a big-time celebration.

So in conclusion, I will be very happy to explain 2016 to my granddaughter Nelle who had the good fortune to be born in a year when the barriers to equal pay, gender rights and the biggest glass ceiling of all may just be on the way to being blown out of the water.