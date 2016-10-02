And we’re still waiting

Well I was hoping to fill this column space with long-winded gushing on my new nephew, but as of my procrastinated writing Tuesday, he is still not here.

He was due last Thursday, Sept. 22, and I was convinced he was going to come early. Apparently I shouldn’t buy any lottery tickets this week.

So the wait continues.

I can’t complain too much, I’m not the one who has to lug him around an extra week. My sister is obviously even more anxious for him to get here than I am. The longer he waits the bigger he gets. And that will not make mama happy.

She was induced Tuesday morning, so maybe by the time you have this paper we’ll have our little guy. Fingers crossed he won’t make us wait too much longer.

He is doing a great job of building the anticipation. I think we are all even more excited to meet him now than we were last week. We’ll finally get to see him in the cribs we put together, the bouncers we bought and the clothes we picked. It’s surreal to think the little gummy bear that we’ve talked about for the last nine months will finally make his appearance. We’re willing to wait a little while more, but he’s pushing it.

He’s also getting dangerously close to my move in day on Saturday.

I officially leave the nest, for good this time, on Oct. 1. With the kid’s timing, he might have to wait a few days to visit his grandparents’ house. Right now most of the rooms are a bit of a mess, either full of the stuff I have packed up, or more likely full of the stuff I have yet to pack. As I mentioned earlier, I’m a bit of a procrastinator. All my stuff won’t be packed and nicely organized until Friday night, or Saturday morning.

The two big changes of my life are colliding this week. I will soon be not only an aunt, but an aunt who lives on her own. Each of them are a thrilling, strange and slightly scary concept on their own, now doubled by the fact that they’re happening together. They provide a good distraction from each other though. It’s hard to stress about moving out when you know you’ll get to meet a cute little baby soon. And it’s easy to forget how long the baby is taking to get here when you only have a few days left to finish packing up everything you own.

I’m hoping he will be a good distraction for my parents as well. Their first grandchild should be a nice buffer as they help their youngest child move out of the house.

I’m also hoping I don’t have to push my move in date back for his delivery. Yet if I had to, we all know I’d do it with little complaint.

He’s not even here yet, and the kid’s already got us all waiting on him.