I think that I shall never see ...

While crap was flying all over the airwaves this weekend, there was something far more worth our attention going on across the city.

The City of Hudson and the Urban Forestry Board along with community volunteers went to work Saturday morning planting trees all over town. And these were very special trees, planted a year earlier in a new gravel bed system that the 120 bare root seedlings thrived in.

With only one exception, all survived and grew to over 10 feet high, ready to be planted in their permanent locations.

This is all part of a master plan by the forestry board to diversify the tree population in the city, particularly in light of the threat of the Emerald Ash Borer to the many stunning ash trees all over town.

The board includes our dedicated director of Public Works and Parks Tom Zeuli and Hudsonite and tree expert Ken Holman, who keeps an eye on the trees in Minnesota for the DNR there. Serving with them are city council member John Hoggatt, Bill Bauman, Starla Enger, Liz Malanaphy, John Mueller, Tim Shafer and one of Hudson’s most active activists when it comes to local natural resources, Clarence “Buck” Malick.

The trees, which include the Kentucky coffee tree, designated the species of the year, were planted around the wonderful new, totally accessible playground in Weitkamp Park, in Lakefront Park and other locations around the city. The rest will be planted in the coming weeks, and they are available to residents for purchase at the bargain price of $90 each. With the purchase comes expert help in siting and planting the trees.

My husband Kevin is a tree nut, and we have a nice variety of magnolias and maples, some ash and locust trees, a Japanese lilac, a beautiful fringe tree along with one goofy looking catalpa tree that refuses to die even after being struck by lightning.

He has lost some along the way and he literally mourns them, none more so than the sugar maple he planted in 1992 in memory of my brother Mike. It was a stunner, but this summer the leaves started to yellow early and finally curled up and dropped off. He called the doctor immediately and was told something like a “girdle” did it — the roots wrapped around one another and choked the life out of it. I remember wearing girdles like that, and I mourned Mike’s tree right along with him.

But that’s the thing about trees, they are like us. They start small, thrive when nurtured, sometimes suffer illness and setbacks, even death, but they are remembered for what they brought to our lives — beauty, color and literally the air we breathe.

So on a weekend when there was so much ugliness going on, I was happy to have this Saturday assignment and the chance to be around people doing something positive for all of us.

And it didn’t hurt that Buck provided the best sloppy joes for lunch that I have had in years.