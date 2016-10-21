Citizen’s Police Academy: Tasers, strikes and defense

Let’s jump straight to the good part. During the Taser demonstrations, two other classmates held up the volunteer, two pieces were attached to his or her clothing, and with a quick “Taser, Taser, Taser,” Patrol Sergeant Brad Kusmirek and Hall hit the trigger.

I was planning on only watching and taking video, but after the first few volunteers were stunned my curiosity took over. Reactions ranged from yelling, to jumping up and down to no movement at all. Most who went through it described it like fire. After seeing so many different reactions, I had to know for myself what that could possibly feel like.

Basically, it’s awful.

When officers use Tasers on patrol, it lasts five seconds. Trying it out last week, we had the option to choose between two seconds and five seconds. I selected two, luckily.

I would never have been able to imagine what it felt like. It was like nothing I expected it to be.

I guess it was like fire, as I look back at in now. But in the moment, I wasn’t capable of putting the pain into words. I couldn’t think about what it felt like, I could only feel it.

And then it kept going. I was sure two seconds were long over by then. I was sure the extreme of five seconds were long over by then. It did finally stop, and I was fine. I could still feel exactly where the pieces were attached, where the electricity entered. I found welts in those spots later that night.

During the two seconds, I was not aware of how my body reacted. At the time I couldn’t have told you which way I went, if I lifted my head or tilted forward. I might have closed my eyes, or at least I stopped paying attention to what they were seeing.

Thanks to Jensen’s recording, I did get to see how I reacted. The video makes the whole thing look far less intense than it really was. What felt like forever at the time, is over so quickly it seems like it’d have no effect. But trust me it did.

If it sounds dramatic, I dare you to try it.

Speaking of which, the classmates and I learned Jensen himself hasn’t been stunned by a Taser before, though several of the other officers have. I might have heard something about a fundraiser for the next National Night Out to get him to do it, but then again maybe I didn’t hear a thing. He has been pepper sprayed before, so maybe we’ll give him a break.

The class also featured several other options for a more hands-on approach. This started with practicing various strikes, with hands and feet. Hall was joined by Jensen and Kusmirek to go around to all the class members and test, with pads, their strikes.

Hall emphasized that it’s important to always be vocal while executing strikes. Officers shout “back” or “down” to ensure their instructions are clear.

Next they brought out the handcuffs. Everyone took a turn cuffing and being cuffed.

Before we got the chance to get our hands dirty, Hall led the class in a presentation on Defense and Arrest Tactics (DAAT). DAAT is a system of verbal and physical contact used together.

Hall explained force tactics can be used to achieve and maintain control, detain, lawful arrest, defense and to prevent escapes. Uses and extremes of force are limited by the U.S. Constitution, Wisconsin law, an agency’s policies and an officer’s own training.

The keys rules of force are officers gain control, can disengage or escalate, don’t need to escalate step-by-step, reduce level of force once subject is under control and maintain advantage.

Hall said it is important for officers to balance safety and efficiency. She also said officers should ask themselves what they are doing there before escalating the situation.

The next class will be on crime scene investigation.