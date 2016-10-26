Now that he’s finally here, I am officially obsessed.

He’s little, but long. He was just under seven pounds when he was first born, even though he was five days late. Apparently he needed the extra time. Though he’s small, he’s more than 21 inches. I’d say he’s going to be tall when he grows up, but I was 21 inches as well. Clearly that didn’t work out for my five-foot self.

Quinten is the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen. He’s got these huge blue eyes that mom, and I, are hoping keep their color. He’s extremely alert and curious, staring right up at you with those big ol’ eyes. He seems to be taking everything in, and for the most part, enjoying it.

He is also a bit of a show-off. I guess he’s trying to show mom and dad how strong he is after his little scare at the beginning. He has continuously tried to hold his own head up since about his second day here. He’s a little squirmy and likes to try to move himself all around. I don’t think he understands that he wouldn’t actually be able to crawl or walk yet.

Still, he’s very sweet and laid back. We recently spent a Sunday afternoon with him and I didn’t hear him cry once. He was being passed between the loving arms of aunts, uncle and his Mimi, so that might have had something to do with it.

Another bonus is that he is a lot smaller than we were expecting, so of course he is in need of a few new pairs of cute, tiny little clothes. I guess that’s just an auntie’s responsibility. What a drag.

While I am so in love with him, one of my favorite parts of his arrival has been seeing my sister as a mom. I always knew she’d do well in the position. She’s seven years older than me, so I’ve had a lot of experience with her caring maternal side (and plenty of experience with the other side as well). She’s looked after me for so many years, it wasn’t difficult to imagine her looking after her own kid. But seeing her become an official mom is a little different.

She’s a natural. The way she interacts with her son, talks and smiles and holds him, you can see this is something that was always meant to be a piece of her life. The transition appears to be effortless. She smoothly went from my sister to his mom without any tangible change to who she is. It was just always a part of her.

And I’m so grateful that little Quinten is now a part of all of our lives.