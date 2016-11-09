Voting still has meaning

I must admit, I was actually giddy back in 2012, when as an 18-years-old, I got to check a box next to the name of my choosing. I’ve always been a bit of a history nerd so knowing that I was now playing a role in not only our present and future, but what would become our past was pretty exciting. Watching the votes come in that night, knowing that no matter the outcome, I had a part in it, was an amazing feeling.

Yes, I understand the electoral college and that my vote doesn’t necessarily mean as much as a vote somewhere else, but it still means something.

As a young woman, I feel that meaning strongly. Brave women fought to give me my right to vote less than 100 years ago. Many other women had to wait even longer to be able to exercise this right, something we often forget. Some Native American women had to wait until the 1950s, when all states finally recognized their citizenship, and African-American women waited until the 1960s with the Civil Rights Act. It was a hard fight to get a right we never should have had to fight for in the first place.

Which is why I don’t understand why people don’t vote, or choose not to, out of protest. Maybe you’re trying to show you don’t approve of the candidates, but I doubt if that message is really conveyed. With how low voter turnout is, especially for people my age, not voting out of protest looks no different than the many who don’t vote because they’re too busy or just don’t care.

Voting is as much a responsibility as it is a right. It is something we should be grateful for, and take seriously. Though our one vote may not be a deciding factor, we each are an integral part of this process. It’s a process we’re lucky to have, one we shouldn’t take for granted.

We should continue to be grateful for this process even after the election ends, whether our preferred candidate wins or not. No matter the outcome, all of us had a say. That’s a rare right. One of my history teachers once told our class that after election day, whether or not your candidate won, that person is now our president and should be treated with the respect the office commands. I’m not going to lie, that might be difficult for me this year, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to toss aside the advice.

He also told us another important piece of advice — if you didn’t vote in the election, you haven’t earned the right to criticize the elected. That might be all the motivation we need.