What we learned from our brothers

This time Pastor Amy suggested we say, “Today I remember …and they taught me….”

My youngest brother died May 22, and his would be the name I would speak aloud. But as I joined the procession toward the altar, I couldn’t think of what to say.

In the end, I just said, “Today I remember Glen Herman. He was my little brother.”

My voice broke. My hands shook as I lighted a candle from the flame Amy held, and I sobbed as I walked along the side to the back of the church, where the usher held out a box of Kleenex. I hadn’t thought I would cry and hadn’t taken a tissue along.

The procession continued, each person saying a name or two, and each, it seemed, having something profound to say.

My husband’s cousin had died this fall. His brother Tim said, “Today I remember my little brother Boyd, who was six feet 8 inches tall, and he taught me to just keep pedaling.”

Boyd died Oct. 11 after a three-year battle with brain cancer. He had often compared the fight with riding a tandem bike, sometimes he pedaled and sometimes he coasted, knowing he wasn’t alone.

It bothered me all that afternoon that I couldn’t find words for what I had learned from my brother.

Glen was the youngest of 12. I was the oldest. He was the baby of the family and we tended to see him as a funny little boy even into adulthood.

But he had grown into a good man. He was married, had a son, owned a house, worked the job he was meant to work and played a pivotal role in the family businesses of growing seed potatoes and Christmas trees and making holiday wreathes.

He lived his whole life in Harshaw, smack dab in the middle of nowhere. I’m not sure how tall he was, but he was shorter than I, and I’m only five ft. three.

He married a neighbor girl 23 years ago, and they built their home within two miles of the family farm. He loved to hunt and fish.

The only time he flew was the previous year when his family visited his wife Mindy’s longtime pen pal in Canada.

After years working for a cousin, Glen found his calling employed by a large business, operating and maintaining equipment for planting and harvesting potatoes. At the time of his death, he had taken a job at a University of Wisconsin research station, doing the same thing.

People, both at work and at home, relied on him to jump in and solve problems.

He shared our father’s talent for telling a story -- about a big buck he just missed, about the huge bear that prowled behind his house, about a run-in with a trespasser, about a wild ride down a hill on a garden tractor with no brakes.

Glen had a bevy of stories, told the old ones over and over and added new ones when warranted.

He enjoyed his stories more than anyone else, but it’s the endings I remember.

Glen was small but muscular and fit, a good-looking man with nice features which he covered with a wild mustache. At the end of a story, he would squinch up his face, raise his eyebrows, shrug his shoulders and say something like, “Well, that’s what happened.”

My sister said what we learned from Glen was that no matter the actual events, the important thing was how you told the story afterward.

He could get carried away. There was the time Glen and a brother experimented with fire, burning an old playhouse, or the time a flame was dropped in a bag of fireworks and the whole thing went up in one magnificent display.

Glen died on a Sunday night. He came home from helping our brother who lived just down the road, parked his pickup, walked into the house where his wife and son waited, collapsed and was gone in seconds.

One of my favorite stories -- in part because I saw it and knew it was true -- was of his 50th birthday party just 16 months before his death.

There were cigars, funny gifts, tons of food and lots of laughing. We all had mustaches to wear.

When it came time for the cake, Mindy handed Glen a grill lighter. He lit the 50 candles, which joined together in a large flame that reached nearly to the ceiling and set off the smoke detector.

I have a photo of Glen holding the lighter with a what-do-I-do-now? look on his face as we all roared with laughter and the tavern owner climbed on a chair to pull the battery from the wailing smoke detector.

So now I know what I learned from my brother: Whenever you can, light all your candles at once – and laugh.