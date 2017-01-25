Notes from the dockside: really cold

Looking outside the window of the farm house, I couldn’t see much since most of the window was covered in frost. It was dark and the car was surrounded by snow. I could see the lights in my car were on.

“The engine is running so hopefully it might be somewhat warm by the time we leave,” Doug added.

According to the weather people on the television the temperature was 26 degrees below zero. By anyone’s standards this is real cold.

We were going ice fishing. Now perhaps a more sensible person would have elected to stay indoors and watch the football playoffs on television instead of going fishing. However, being sensible has never been one of my strong traits; nor is it for most of my fishing buddies. Just ask my wife, The Bass Queen.

The day before, Doug and I drove up to Red Lake in northern Minnesota for a weekend of ice fishing. It was a mere 13 degrees below zero with a strong wind. It was cold. We met our other fishing buddies, Dennis and his brother, Terry, and Terry’s wife, Marlene, and their son, Andy, along with two other buddies, Ryan and John, out on the ice.

Dennis and Terry have fancy permanent ice houses. Alongside Dennis’ ice house, Dennis also had his popup ice house. Ryan and John were fishing in the popup while Doug and I joined Dennis in his ice house. Ryan and John are young guys and said they were toasty in the popup, having already caught a couple of walleyes. Doug and I are a couple of old guys, so we really appreciated the comforts of Dennis’ ice house.

However the fish weren’t hitting, and by late afternoon we left for The Farm. The Farm is Dennis’ family homestead they now use as their deer hunting camp and during winter as an ice fishing camp. It is about a 45 minute drive from Red Lake.

Apparently overnight temperatures had dropped even more. But what is another thirteen degrees? We’re going fishing.

I must admit it seemed real cold as we loaded the food, fishing equipment and other equipment into our vehicles. As we followed Dennis’ truck on the snow packed roads, I noticed the temperature gauge on my car said 27 degrees below zero. Doug and I mentioned neither of us could remember ever fishing in that cold of weather before. Thank goodness for ice houses.

Our cars rumbled onto the ice and we followed the road plowed on the ice back to the ice houses. Terry, Marlene, and Andy had stayed overnight in their sleeper ice house as Ryan and John spent the night in Dennis’ ice house, which also has two bunks. The two ice houses had picked up another couple of walleyes during the night.

We had strong winds the day before, which made the temperatures seem a whole lot colder. However, now we noticed only light winds. It didn’t quite seem like 27 below, but then again we weren’t planning on standing around outside much either.

This cold snap didn’t do much for the fishing. What fish were caught struck lightly, and for the last couple of days fishing had been fairly slow. But fishermen are optimists by nature, so a new day brought renewed enthusiasm.

By late morning our optimism was being tested. Once I looked down to see my float slowly sinking in the ice hole. I thought I gave it enough time when I pulled back on my ice rod. Nothing was there. It was disappointing, especially since we weren’t getting any strikes.

However, we were warm and comfortable in spite of the extreme cold. When you are sitting in a warm ice house it is hard to believe it is 27 below outside.

The highlight of the morning was lunch. Dennis had put a pot on the stove and filled it with water, ham and vegetables. It filled the ice house with wonderful smells.

The young guys next door in the popup each caught a fish. Finally, shortly after lunch, I saw my float starting to disappear again, and this time I waited until it was at the bottom of the ice hole before I set the hook. This time I felt a fish pulling back. The fish raced off and within a moment or two I stopped the run, turned the fish and had it coming toward the ice hole. A golden brown shape filled the ice hole when Dennis scooped the fish out, flipping it on the floor of the ice house. It was a keeper walleye.

Later in the afternoon Dennis missed a strike, and Doug never had a hit by the time we called it a day. The extreme cold weather apparently isn’t good for fishing, but between the entire group we had enough fish for dinner.

We got back to The Farm in time to see the last of the playoffs. Our teams weren’t in them anyway, so we didn’t miss much. The kitchen filled with the smell of frying fish and we sat down to eat deep fried walleye fillets and potatoes fried in butter with onions. It still was real cold outside and the fishing had been poor but we were warm and happy, eating fish and laughing and talking. It was another great fishing trip.