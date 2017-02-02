We're not the type to keep quiet

I could leave it at that, but as I just said, that would go against my purpose.

There's room for debate about the media's current role in government and our lives, there's valid concern over political leanings and human bias, there's the issue of fake news, but one thing that cannot be disputed is the importance of a free press. One thing that cannot be allowed is for media to go silent or to be silenced.

Please understand that this is not about political belief, liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat. A free, uncensored media is at the core of our nation. So much so that it's in the First Amendment.

And for me, it's personal. I spent my college years studying this and plan to dedicate my life to it. That's what media is — it's me, it's my coworkers, it's people. People who value the notion of information, knowledge and truth for all. People who give up nights and weekends to cover government meetings, protests and games. People who report on the local and national and global level. People who devote their time and their lives to ensuring everyone has access to the truth because they value it more than anything else. People.

So the idea that President Donald Trump and his administration would label media, its people, my people, as the opposition party is a concerning thought.

The media has absolutely questioned Trump. Some have written articles that seem to go against him, based on facts and reliable sources.

That's the job of the media. Being elected president of the United States does not put him above criticism, it does not remove him from the eye of watchdog journalists. It's the opposite actually. To expect media to be supportive of everything a president does, to cut him slack or just give him a chance, goes against the nature of the free press. It's not a propaganda unit.

That's not to say that some media outlets don't have political leanings — we know they do. We're all aware of where Fox News and The Huffington Post stand. But to use that as a justification to demonize and delegitimize all media is unsound judgement.

Instead, be smart. Yes, it is important to think for yourself and question reports. Check an article's sources. Be wary of fake news, understand that Facebook posts from news sites that have the words conservative or liberal in them are probably biased. Know that some new sites are completely false.

But don't plug your ears and turn away. To accept everything you read without question would be foolish, but to refute everything, especially everything that goes against your current beliefs, is more foolish. Accept facts when they are presented to you from long-standing, reliable organizations with strong sources to boot, even if you don't like them. Don't throw away the truth people have worked hard to uncover and present to you.

The media reports the world, more or less, as it is. Calling them liars or biased won't change that.

So yes, the media will cover protests against the president. We will report well-sourced facts that he and his followers may disagree with. We will call into question the fallout of his orders if they have widespread effects as we've seen this weekend. Because that's our job. Don't worry, we know you might not thank us for it. We know you might hate us for it. It's nothing we haven't heard before. But that's not why we do it.

We're not going to shut up, so please listen.