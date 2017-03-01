Farewell to a friend

In those few hours I learned where city hall was, the history of the town and twenty-some years worth of good gossip. There was also a stop at Pier Five Hundred to eat some delicious food and sit out on the warm deck overlooking the St. Croix River, all for work purposes of course. As we talked about Hudson, work, travel, books and everything else under the sun, it didn't take long for me to realize Meg and I were going to get along just fine.

After that first tour, I knew I was in good hands here in Hudson.

In the months that we've worked together since, Meg has proven to be one of the best coworkers I could have asked for. She is a wealth of knowledge and entertainment. She's always been around to offer advice or a laugh.

Her knowledge of Hudson is expansive, as she has not only lived here for many years but also reported on all the major and minor events in that time. She is always able and willing to answer all my questions. In exchange, I answer my fair share of technology questions for her. We make a good team.

Meg has dedicated a good portion of her life to covering the community of Hudson. She does it with care and respect, giving a voice to important topics and events from around the community. She's covered the school and police beats, keeping citizens informed. She's also done in-depth work on drug addiction and mental health issues, contributing to the increased awareness of both in the community. And she does it all with a touch that's hard to match.

Meg has also served as one entertaining cubicle mate. Her commentary on everything from people to politics never fails to make me laugh. She's not one to hold back what she thinks, and I love her for it. She's always ready to gush about her granddaughter, showing me the cutest new pictures of her. In return, she puts up with my overenthusiam with my first nephew.

More importantly, she's been a friend. Our lunch dates, even when they are just to Subway, are always a welcome distraction to a busy week. Her words of advice to me as I start at the beginning of my career are pieces I will hold onto through the years.

Meg will be retiring at the beginning of March, and she will be missed. The paper will miss her. I will miss her. And the office will be a lot quieter.