It’s time for Tuesday to be just another day

My friend and HSO alum Alice Urban recently pointed out that three of the biggest events in my personal and professional life happened on a Tuesday — my son’s Cory’s serious accident in 1998, 911 and the O’Connell Eliason murders in 2002.

Cory sustained a traumatic brain injury in a fall at school and was in a coma for several days. When he woke up and we told him what happened, his first comment was, “Oh mom, that was deadline day. Sorry.”

But mostly, Tuesdays have just been “nose to the grindstone days.”

A welcome respite from the news I wrote was to write my column, Day by Day. I resisted writing a column for several years when I first joined the staff. It wasn’t until then publisher Jay Griggs said my raise in 1993 was contingent upon my writing one, did I relent. I’m glad I did, because it became an important way to connect to all of you.

I don’t know how many columns I’ve written over the years, but I might have time to count them now. A couple of years back another HSO alum and my good friend Diane Frohlicher went to considerable effort to get hard copies of all my columns and give them to me as a 60th birthday gift. She knew I never saved them.

Writing a column is a personal thing — it is the one place in the newspaper we can offer our opinion, tell a family story or recognize someone special in the community. I’ve done all of those things over the years. Some of them I was really happy with, others I felt just so-so about. It always surprised me that it was often the so-so ones that so many responded to.

I remember writing about my disdain for a bread machine Kevin bought me that he was sure I would love. But I didn’t and it was quickly relegated to the basement as cold storage for potatoes and onions. I wrote about it and was surprised by the number of people telling me about similar unwanted appliances in their lives. But I also heard from folks telling me I was really selling the thing short. I clearly remember then Mayor Jack Breault stopping his car on the street to tell me my problem might be using the wrong yeast. It just didn’t feel right discussing yeast on the street with the mayor.

I have complained about the bad parties I give, the doomed vacations I’ve planned and my ongoing, mostly half-assed efforts to get fitter. But more often than not I have turned to my family for column fodder. One woman stopped me in the grocery store and said “your husband must feel like he’s walking around in his underwear.”

It’s true that I’ve targeted Kevin for everything from killer colds (this is the worst cold I have ever had — worse than the last worst cold you ever had?) to his obsession with Consumer Reports magazine and my apparent inability to optimally load the dishwasher, a skill he has acquired since retiring along with a precise approach to the laundry.

My kids, Katie and Cory, have been targets as well. When they started high school, they made me promise to stop writing about them. That lasted about a month. I birthed them — I get to babble about them.

I’ve gotten serious from time to time here, but the idea has never been to preach — just share a point of view with people who support a free press through their local newspaper.

In thinking about my job, I am struck by how lucky I have been to live and work in this town. And how much a part of my career all of you are. The best friends I’ve made in my life I found in Hudson and at the Star Observer. The stories I have written don’t have much to do with me. They are about you and your families and the things you care about. It was a career I didn’t see coming, but I will always be glad I landed here.

It is hard to imagine what life will be like now, but as Carol Burnett would say, “I am glad we had this time together.”