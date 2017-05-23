Viewpoint: Hope that does not fade away

The God of hope wants us to abound in hope. True hope is a gift from God from the Holy Spirit,​ and it is connected to our faith.

Romans 5:1-5 talks about being justified or made right with God by faith. This gives us peace with God,​ because we understand what Christ has done for us. It further talks about having access to grace,​ which causes us to hope and endure—to stand. Then it says we can rejoice and be confident that we can also participate in the manifestation of God's excellence and power​ to​ the degree​ that​, Paul says,​ we can actually rejoice and exult in suffering and hardships,​ knowing that they produce character and endurance. That​ character and maturity then produces more hope in God's promises,​ and this kind of hope never disappoints.

Definition of Hope: For the Christ follower, hope is a realistic expectation of and joyful longing for future good and glory based upon the Word of God.

Therefore:

• Hope causes us to move forward. We begin to think more about the future and less of the past. We often have regrets about the past, but hope produces expectation about the future causing excitement and momentum.

• Hope can change the atmosphere around you. Whining and complaining is an effective way to bring yourself and those around you down—so we can inspire and motivate others through our hope. It will cause non-believers to ask you the reason for your great hope that they see in you. (1 Peter 3:1)

• Hope causes us to walk more and more in holiness. 1 John 3:1-3, tells us that we are not only sons of God now, but the day is coming when we will be like the Son of God—"for we will see Him as He is." Verse 3 says, "When we have this hope we purify ourselves—even as He is pure."

• Hope is the anchor of the soul. There are 66 drawings of anchors in the Catacombs—the caves and tunnels that Christians hid in during the Roman persecutions. Hope was their anchor during those dark and stormy days. (Hebrews 6:19, 10:34)

• Hope protects us. In 1 Thessalonians 5:8 hope is referred to as a helmet—"Put on as a helmet, the hope of salvation." A helmet protects our head—our thinking. If the enemy can get you to lose hope and thinking of doubt and despair, he gets the upper hand. We need to renew our minds daily in the hope of God's word. (Psalm 119:49)

Christ in you is the hope of glory!