Library column: SCORE at the library

At the Hudson Area Public Library, we want to serve those looking for job opportunities, career advancement, and future small-business owners. One incredible resource Wisconsin library card holders can access is the Learning Express Library, which includes the Career Center. The Career Center offers free information, ebooks, tests, and tutorials on over 20 career fields and occupational exams, including the following: Allied health, air traffic control, commercial driving, cosmetology, culinary arts, emergency medical services, firefighting, homeland security, law enforcement, postal work, nursing, real estate, plumbing, teaching, and military/ASVAB.

We also have resources for community members interested in starting a small business. Last spring we hosted SCORE at the library and saw an amazing turnout of attendees. This fall SCORE is back by popular demand.

SCORE is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground through education and mentorship. In 2016, SCORE helped to create 54,072 new businesses and added 78,691 new, non-owner jobs to the American economy. SCORE provides free mentoring to small business entrepreneurs on a wide range of business topics—writing a business plan, arranging funding and managing cash flow, developing effective marketing, and Web-based retailing.

For over 50 years, SCORE's thousands of working and retired business professionals have volunteered to support the success of small business nationwide, and all business mentoring is free and confidential.

At the Hudson Library, on the second Tuesday of each month, you can drop by for a Q & A session with Bruce Leonard, an experienced SCORE mentor. Bruce will be in Room 216 to answer questions from those interested in starting a new business. No registration is required; questions will be answered on a first-come first-serve basis. Please visit www.score.org to learn more about their organization or stop by the Library to make your small business and career dreams a reality.

Upcoming events

Digital Reading Q & A, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Drop by between 3-4 p.m. and learn how to use your library card to access free digital books, audiobooks, magazines, and kids books. Bring your device (smartphone, tablet, Kindle) if you have a question or would like help troubleshooting.

*Library Closed: Monday, Sept. 4*

Craft time: Needle Felting, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. Learn how to make a felted squirrel using loose wool roving and barbed needles. All materials provided. Ages 14+, registration required.

T.A.B. (Teen Advisory Board Meeting), 4-5 p.m. Friday Sept. 8. Teens, advise us on which materials you'd like to see in your library and help us plan teen events.

Cupcake Wars, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Teens, create a book-themed cupcake! All materials provided; registration required. Grades 6-12.