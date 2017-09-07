Library column: Special Saturdays at the library

It's a September of second annual Saturday events at the Hudson Area Public Library! This month we are hosting two very special events—both on Saturdays—for the second year in a row.

First up is Worldwide Spin in Public Day. This event was started by a group of like-minded spinners to celebrate an art that they all love—the art of spinning fibers into yarn. Since 2009, Worldwide Spin in Public Day falls on the third weekend of September every year to educate the public about the love and art of spinning. Stop by the Library Lobby on Saturday, Sept. 16 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to see some experienced spinners at work! Bring your own wheel or spindle if you like.

Also, if you're a fiber lover, make sure you join us for Stitch Night on the third Thursday of each month. Bring your knitting, crochet, paper-piecing, embroidery, quilting, cross stitch—even your mending—or any other hand-stitching project you are working on. Enjoy refreshments and relaxed conversation upstairs in Room 219.

Our next Saturday event, LibraryCon 2017, is our second annual convention for all comic-lovers. If you like graphic novels, anime, manga, or you're interested in the art, join us on Saturday, Sept. 23 anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can expect many of the things you would see at larger conventions like ComicCon. You will find visiting authors, artists and vendors; comic based games, crafts and cosplay; author panels and presentations. Are you a cosplayer? Come in costume if you like! All ages are welcome to attend; there will be fun prize drawings as well as the opportunity to create your own comic-inspired art.

Join us at the Library on Saturdays this September!

Upcoming Events:

Spin in Public Day, 10:30 a.m. t0 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. Calling all fiber-lovers: stop by the Library Lobby to see some experienced spinners at work! Bring your own wheel or spindle if you like.

Library Board Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Meetings are open to the public and interested people are invited to attend.

Stitch Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Bring your stitching and enjoy relaxed conversation and refreshments!

LibraryCon Kickoff Movie, 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (PG-13).

LibraryCon, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Visiting authors, artists and vendors; comic based games, crafts and cosplay; author panels and presentations. All ages welcome!

