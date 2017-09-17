Column: New bridge begins new chapter

Media coverage was widespread, and included the dailies, weeklies, television, radio, Wall Street Journal, and Fox News. For those attending the ribbon-cutting, we had our day in the sun, literally. The sun was bright and the sky was cloudless. The ceremony was held on a ramp in Oak Park Heights, Minn., that leads to the bridge deck. Our view was toward Wisconsin! What a day.

I was told that the 2003-2006 stakeholders, whose work resulted in a consensus recommendation to construct the bridge, held a mini reunion the afternoon before the ribbon-cutting. The facilitators traveled from Denver. A stakeholder, now retired, traveled from Spokane. Another traveled from Maine and said, "I would not miss this for the world."

Both Wisconsin and Minnesota appear ready to embrace the inevitabilities of change brought on by the closure of one iconic structure and opening of another. Good-bye and thank you old Lift Bridge, you've served us well. We look forward to your next chapter as a crossing for walkers, runners, and bicyclists. Hello new St. Croix Crossing. May you serve the growing region well and may you help the Greater St. Croix Valley in the writing of a new chapter, too.

Both structures deserve the term iconic. The old Lift Bridge sits low in the water, which is a source of irritation during spring ice-outs and thaw. The bigger brother (or sister), downstream is at least 100 feet above the waterline. Many residents could not envision a view of Stillwater without the Lift Bridge. The new Crossing will likely become one of the most photographed structures in the region. It is graceful and elegant. The cable stay design doesn't hurt its reputation either.

What will the next chapter of the Greater St. Croix Valley bring? More growth? Absolutely. More infrastructure needs? No doubt. More pressures on schools, towns, villages, cities, and the county? Yes.

Double-digit growth is not likely. Runners who sprint the first mile of a 10K race don't finish strong. They should consider a steady pace. You look better at the finish line and there's still enough post-race treats to enjoy. We'll take a steady predictable rate of growth any day.

The St. Croix River remains revered. The Greater St. Croix Valley will continue on as a special place to live, work, and recreate. That statement is intended for both sides of the river. The new Crossing has strengthened the bond with our neighbors to the west. For years we've said the valley's economy is strong between Wisconsin and Minnesota. A Wisconsin resident may end up in Stillwater, Bayport or Afton in the same fashion a Minnesota resident will drive to Hudson, Somerset, or New Richmond.

Here's to the St. Croix Crossing. Help us write an exciting new chapter for St. Croix County.