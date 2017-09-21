Library column: Banned books at the library

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, Banned Books Week highlights the value of free and open access to information. This event brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, students and readers — in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted with removal or restrictions. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.

How does a book get banned? It starts with a challenge. A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials based upon the objections of a person or group. Challenges do not simply involve a person expressing a point of view; rather, they are an attempt to remove material from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others. Due to the commitment of concerned citizens, most challenges are unsuccessful and most materials are retained in the school curriculum or library collection.

Books usually are challenged with the best intentions — to protect others, frequently children, from difficult ideas and information. Here at the Hudson Area Public Library, we want to provide materials that represent multiple viewpoints on various subject matters. We want to provide you with access to intellectual freedom and not restrict the freedom of others. The freedom to read is essential to our democracy as well as in the public interest, and reading is one of our very greatest freedoms, guaranteed by our Constitution. Banned Books Week is meant to celebrate our freedom in literature, and to remind us how lucky we are to have the right to read.

