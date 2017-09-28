Library column: iLABS at the library

Located downstairs next to the Computer Lab, you will find iLABS for all ages—a 3-D printer, new computers with amazing software for audio/visual/graphic design creation, a photography kit with a green screen, a sewing machine, knitting and calligraphy crafting kits, and more.

Saturday, Sept. 30 is our Launch Party for the iLABS. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and take a look at our new space and the different iLABS available. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join us and enjoy special demonstrations; we will be offering an app bar to highlight the new technology available, the 3-D printer will be running, and we will be available to answer your questions.

Starting in October, you're invited to use the new equipment during Open Lab time: noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Join us at the library and put ideas into action!

Upcoming events

Winterize Your Flock, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. Leif Halverson, our local chicken expert, will discuss how to prepare your backyard chicken flock for winter.

Digital Reading Q & A, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Drop by between 3-4 p.m. and learn how to use your library card to access free digital books, audiobooks, magazines, and kids books. Bring your device (smartphone, tablet, Kindle) if you have a question or would like help troubleshooting.

Pizza Taste Off, 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Celebrate National Pizza Month at the Library! Teens (14+) join us and taste and rate pizzas from local pizzerias. Registration required for this event.

Adult Craft: Book folding, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 7. Join us and learn a new craft! We will provide all the materials for you to create a folded heart out of a book. Please register for this program as materials are limited.

*Library closed: Monday Oct. 9