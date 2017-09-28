Library column: iLABS at the library
At the Hudson Area Public Library, we are excited and proud to formally introduce our new iLABS, funded by the Library Foundation's 2016 annual drive campaign. An iLAB is a makerspace: it's a place for people of all ages to come and create, make, tinker, try, develop, share resources and knowledge and collaborate. It's an informal learning space where ideas can become reality, innovation happens, and the entrepreneurial spirits soar.
Located downstairs next to the Computer Lab, you will find iLABS for all ages—a 3-D printer, new computers with amazing software for audio/visual/graphic design creation, a photography kit with a green screen, a sewing machine, knitting and calligraphy crafting kits, and more.
Saturday, Sept. 30 is our Launch Party for the iLABS. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and take a look at our new space and the different iLABS available. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join us and enjoy special demonstrations; we will be offering an app bar to highlight the new technology available, the 3-D printer will be running, and we will be available to answer your questions.
Starting in October, you're invited to use the new equipment during Open Lab time: noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Join us at the library and put ideas into action!
Upcoming events
iLABS Launch Party: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Join us for the launch party and take a tour of our brand new iLABS. Enjoy special demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including an app bar and a 3-D printer demo.
Winterize Your Flock, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. Leif Halverson, our local chicken expert, will discuss how to prepare your backyard chicken flock for winter.
Digital Reading Q & A, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Drop by between 3-4 p.m. and learn how to use your library card to access free digital books, audiobooks, magazines, and kids books. Bring your device (smartphone, tablet, Kindle) if you have a question or would like help troubleshooting.
Pizza Taste Off, 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Celebrate National Pizza Month at the Library! Teens (14+) join us and taste and rate pizzas from local pizzerias. Registration required for this event.
Adult Craft: Book folding, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 7. Join us and learn a new craft! We will provide all the materials for you to create a folded heart out of a book. Please register for this program as materials are limited.
*Library closed: Monday Oct. 9