At the Hudson Area Public Library, we're honored to be hosting a special speaker during October's genealogy session (10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month). Nelly Trocmé Hewett, the oldest of four children, was born in northern France in 1927. In the early 1930s her family moved to Le Chambon-sur-Lignon. Nelly's father, André (a pastor and a pacifist), and his wife Magda were deeply involved in the rescue of numerous refugees during World War II. It is estimated that approximately 3,500 Jews, including many children, found a haven in Le Chambon and the surrounding villages, whether for a night, a month or the duration of the war.

Come hear Nelly's amazing story at the Hudson library. She will show a half-hour documentary film, talk about her experiences and answer audience questions. Please search online for Nelly's name to learn more about her story and her accomplishments as a speaker. Read the books "A Good Place to Hide" by Peter Grose and ''Hidden on the Mountain'' by Deborah D. DeSaix and Karen Ruelle to learn about Nelly's background during WWII and the lives of young refugees hidden in the mountains of central France — and join us at the library!

Upcoming events

Digital Reading Q & A, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Drop by between 3-4 p.m. and learn how to use your library card to access free digital books, audiobooks, magazines and kids books. Bring your device (smartphone, tablet, Kindle) if you have a question or would like help troubleshooting.

Pizza Taste Off, 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Celebrate National Pizza Month at the library! Teens (14 and older), join us and taste and rate pizzas from local pizzerias. Registration required for this event.

Adult Craft: Book folding, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7. Join us and learn a new craft! We will provide all the materials for you to create a folded heart out of a book. Please register for this program as materials are limited.

*Library closed Monday, Oct. 9*

New Business Mentoring w/SCORE, 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Bring your questions about starting a new business for Bruce Leonard, an experienced SCORE mentor. He will be in Room 216 answering questions on a drop-in basis.

Young Writers Workshop, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Teens and tweens, join us and we'll provide writing prompts and activities. This is a great place to meet friends, give and get advice, and have fun!

Genealogy, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Hiding in Plain Sight, presented by Nelly Trocmé Hewett.

Friends of the Library meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Meetings are held in Room 219 on the second Thursday of the month (except February and December). New members are always welcome!

Happy Birthday Winnie the Pooh, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14. Join us for a birthday celebration! Guests will enjoy stories, songs, games and adventures in the woods. Families and children of all ages are welcome.

Book clubs

Land of Stories Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Grades 4-6, join us and discuss "The Wishing Spell" (book 1) by Chris Colfer. Enjoy themed snacks, learn about the author and earn prizes!

Readers Anonymous Teen Book Club, 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Celebrate Teen Read Week at the library! Join us for a free-form book club — read anything you want and join the discussion to unleash your story. Please visit www.ala.org/teenread to learn more about Teen Read Week 2017!