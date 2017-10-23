Library column: iLABS and 3-D printing

This week's focus is on the 3-D printer. 3-D printing is an incredible technological advancement, and this technology is inciting major breakthroughs. Are you wondering what 3-D printing actually entails? Let's start from the beginning. In a nutshell, 3-D printing is the process of making a physical object from a virtual model or digital design. The process is similar to the ink-and-paper printers with which we're all familiar, but instead of traditional ink, 3-D printers squeeze out thin layers of plastic filament and print layer-by-layer until the digital model is reproduced in physical form. The digital models are created using computer aided design and users may create their own digital models or use pre-designed models.

3-D printing serves as a quicker and more precise alternative to other engineering methods such as sculpting and forging. Users can create complex, customized designs without the need for tools and molds so the process is typically less expensive. Three decades from now, it may even be possible to download, modify and print just about any object you can imagine (i.e. your toothbrush, kitchen faucet, the dashboard for your Buick).

If you're curious about 3-D printing, attend our first 3-D printing workshop Thursday, Oct. 26. The workshops are offered monthly and they're open to all ages. Bring your questions and explore new technology in the Hudson library's iLABS!

**Fall book sale, Monday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 28, during library hours**

3-D printing workshop: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Have you explored our iLABS yet? Our 3-D printing workshop is the perfect place to start. Join us and learn about the possibilities available through 3-D printing. Bring your questions and ideas.

Book character costume party: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Dress as your favorite book character and enjoy refreshments and activities. Winners of the teen writing contest will be announced during the party. Grades 6-12.

Fall adventures: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28. Families and children of all ages are invited to join us for pumpkin games, scary stories and a fall tasting table.

iLABS open lab time: noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.