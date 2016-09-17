Our position: Nation on new kind of war footing and will be there a long time.

When President George W. Bush said after the 9/11 attacks that a new “war on terror” would be long and difficult, he got it right. Since the attacks on the Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the thwarted attack on an airliner in Pennsylvania, the nation has been on a war footing. It’s an entirely different thing than in previous wars. What was characterized shortly after 9/11 as “the new normal” is routine, especially for a generation that came of age in the years after the attacks.

The routine is so normal that it’s ubiquitous: intrusive airport screening, border crossing restrictions, major event security, weapons and metal detectors everywhere, security cameras everywhere, militarized local police forces, unprecedented electronic surveillance.

The price we must pay to be safe, or at least to feel safe? Apparently so.

The reality is this: Since 9/11 there has been no similar successful attack on the nation. The comprehensive federal/state/ local security networks that were established after 9/11 have worked. Americans have been told of a few planned attacks that were stopped, but might never know how many others were detected and stymied. Smart money says there have been hundreds. The nation’s homeland security effort, while always a work in progress, is very, very good. The results in the last 15 years prove as much.

In New York, a memorial plaza and soaring building stand as reminders of the nation’s resilience. In Washington, the Pentagon was rebuilt in record time. In a field in Pennsylvania, a memorial park is a reminder of Flight 93 passengers whose heroism and sacrifice prevented a hijacked plane from completing its mission.

Across the nation today, we remember the 2,600 Americans who died in the attacks, as their loved ones remember and miss them every day.

America was hit 15 years ago, but not weakened. Since then, we’ve argued angrily about the methodology of the war on terror, but not about its purpose. Vigorous debate is what we do, even as we universally recognize the terrorist threat.

President Bush was right. The war on terror will take a long time. It’s been 15 years, and there’s a long way to go.

