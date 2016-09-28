In case you missed it, elections are coming

Leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8, the presidential race will continue to dominate the 24/7 news cycle. That's to be expected. But there are many other political races, especially local ones, that should keep our attention.

Among them — and there are others — are state Assembly and Senate races. These hit closer to home, so they're relevant and worth following.

The Star-Observer will try to run candidate profiles that include explanations of their key positions, reasons for running, and their priorities if elected to office.

We also welcome letters to the editor — on any topic, of course — but also about any election-related opinions. We ask that your letters be kept to a maximum of 300 words and that you include your name and the town or city where you live. A phone number with the letter helps in case we need to check on something about the letter's contents or the writer.

These days most of our letters come by email. Send to hsoeditor@rivertowns.net. They can also be dropped off at the River Falls Journal building at the north end of Whitetail Ridge Corporate Park, 2815 Prairie Drive, or sent by postal mail, same address, attention editor. There is also a drop box located outside the HSO office in Hudson, 901 Fourth St.

We enjoy the variety of opinions but focus on letter writers living within Hudson’s footprint. Sometimes, depending on whether the topic is local enough, we accept letters from addresses beyond River Falls in Pierce and St. Croix counties. On occasion, we've published letters from writers living far away who have a connection to Hudson or are writing about a Hudson issue.

The criteria, as with our news coverage, is that we stay close to our roots — that means looking for the local angle. Serving up local news is what a community newspaper's mission is all about.

So for this fall's election season, we'll do our best with balanced coverage of local and area candidates. As readers, as good citizens, keep yourselves informed. Nov. 8 will be here before you know it.