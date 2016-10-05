Autumn’s timely cool down

In a season of overheated political rhetoric, the advent of autumn weather is timely and welcome. After the breathless analysis of Monday night’s first presidential debate, followed by more hot air from the camps of candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, a long walk in the cooling breezes of the Northern Plains is almost necessary, especially for voters who have just about had enough of the politics of 2016.

It’s not that politics is unimportant. Given the players in this year’s presidential sweepstakes, it’s never been more important. The visions the competing candidates bring to their campaigns are studies in contrasts. The styles they exhibit could not be more different. The dedication of their respective political bases is a fierce as it gets. The disdain the two candidates have for each other is palpable.

And most importantly, their governing styles and philosophies are incompatible. Therefore, the election results in November will make a stark difference for the nation.

No question that a lot is riding on this presidential contest. No question that the candidates have both raised and lowered the quality of campaign rhetoric and debate. No question Americans are divided and, no matter what the outcome a few weeks from now, will remain divided. The nature of the candidates and their campaigns guarantees it.

Despite the extremely high ratings for Monday night’s debate (it was, after all, more about waiting for the train wreck than learning about the candidates), poll after poll shows a huge segment of Americans are tuning out much of the political bickering. They are tuned out and turned off. They are focused on daily life and work and family matters. If they have time for politics, they are not spending it on politics.

But for those who are, the change that comes with autumn sends a message. Back away for a few hours. Let that fall wind – with its hint of the icy bite to come – blow a little cool into the heat of political rage. Get away, if even for a short time, from the blue and red of political classification. Take a walk. Enjoy the color in the trees. Let blue be the sky. Let red be a maple tree.

