Chaotic campaigns seen on all levels, sides

This political season has raced with reckless abandon headlong into a spiral of disparate viewpoints and, as the poem goes, “two roads diverged in a wood … ”

The issue here seems to be neither road is less traveled. Both roads are well-worn with topical tropes, where anything organic, new, different is trampled and beaten down, becoming indistinguishable from the rest.

Two political parties with no fear of ever facing any real threat of a third-party candidate need not adhere to principles – which already may be giving them too much credit – that even come remotely close to civility, let alone lend themselves to actual – not perceived or temporary – progress.

The vitriol slung mercilessly on the national stage has seemingly seeped its way into some of the local races with no signs of slowing before ramming full speed into a brick wall Nov. 8.

Politics brings out the worst in people. It accentuates the differences and makes similarities insignificant. Remember, what you say matters, what you write matters. Words matter. There should be no spectrum of truth – facts are, by definition, true. But not when listening to a politician stump, or debate, or at any point, really, during a political campaign.

They get to say what they want and leave it up to the voters to distinguish between truth and lie, half-truth, or omission. Politics divide, politicians divide. Maybe that's a bit harsh and pessimistic. Maybe this argument is trite and us media folk fall into our own traps.

But when local politicians refuse to debate one another, both blaming the other – when those running for office descend to the depths of incessant mudslinging, when local citizens deem it necessary to fabricate names and email address to submit letters that do little more than spread hate, something is broken. Unfortunately, placing the blame on those in office can only work for so long until it becomes the voters who bear responsibility.