Early voting is great option but don’t be hasty

For those who fear their case of election fatigue might metastasize into full-blown Election Day dread as we contemplate the droves that stuff polling places during presidential election years, it’s worth remembering that there’s an alternative. Early voting — also known as absentee voting — is available in most states, including Wisconsin.

Yes. You can vote right now. You needn’t wait until Election Day on Nov. 8.

But there’s a caveat. Remember that your vote can’t be taken back. If that seems like a no-brainer, remember that there will be federal and state races on the ballot, as well. If you’re not boned up on candidates for U.S. Senate, Congress, state Assembly, state Senate and St. Croix County district attorney, we caution you to do so before voting early. It’s easy to feel like your mind’s made up for president, only to walk into a booth and realize you’re unfamiliar with candidates in so-called “down-ballot” races. That’s not an ideal scenario.

If you choose to vote early, Hudson voters may do so in one of two ways: You can go to Hudson City Hall by Nov. 4 and cast a vote in person between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also request an absentee ballot by mail — the process for which is described at http://www.ci.hudson.wi.us/index.aspx?NID=228. Know that while you may be avoiding lines made longer on Election Day due to the new voter ID requirement, neither absentee voting option precludes voters from presenting IDs; a copy of your ID must be included in the voting-by-mail option, for example.

Township residents considering early voting should contact town clerks for details.

The Star-Observer this week continues election coverage with Q&As from legislative candidates. There will be more to come as well, including coverage from candidate forums.

We acknowledge that election fatigue can be a real thing, but we encourage you to get informed before casting your ballot. And above all — whether early or on Election Day — we urge you to exercise your right to vote.