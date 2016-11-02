Forget politics, this is about respect

Put politics aside. Whether you’re a die-hard Republican or a loyal Democrat, you cannot deny the comments about women made by Trump throughout his campaign have been disgusting, disparaging, degrading and deplorable. The video “locker room banter” with Billy Bush was really just the icing on the cake.

Do you have a daughter? Look at her face, whether she’s four months old or 40 years old. Look at your wife sitting across the table from you. How about your beloved grandmother you’d do anything for. Look at them. Really look.

Do you want a man grabbing them, saying vulgar things to them, bragging about trying to get their hands on them? Do you think making the motion of wagging your tongue between two outstretched fingers is funny? Well it’s not.

Do you think grabbing a woman’s buttocks as she walks by is acceptable? Well it’s not.

Do you think repeatedly asking a woman for a date after she tells you no is OK? Well it’s not.

Do you think commenting on how she looks in that sweater and what you’d do if you were “20 years younger” is harmless? Well it’s not.

Women from a young age are taught to “laugh off” sexual harassment. There is not a single woman out there who has not been sexually harassed in some form — had her buttocks grabbed without her consent, had a man stare at her breasts instead of her face, had a man on the street make vulgar comments.

At the newspaper office male customers have come in who think it’s OK to comment on female employees’ looks. This is not 1950 and “good ole boys club” comments are not welcome.

Women learn from an early age that trying to deflect sexual comments usually results in a big pile of nothing. They’re told “Oh, he’s harmless,” or “He’s just kidding. Can’t you take a joke?” or the best one: “You’re overreacting.”

Maybe it is “harmless.” But what about respect?

Will you say she’s overreacting when your daughter is raped by a drunk man who couldn’t take no for an answer at an after-bar party? Or will you tell her she was “asking for it?”

There are many decent men in this world. Teach your sons to respect women. Teach them that no means no. Teach them that putting their hands on a woman without their permission is wrong. Teach them that shouting sexual comments at a woman is frankly, trashy.

Whether you vote for Trump or not, at least make a stand against men who objectify women. Don’t be a Billy Bush. Because if you say nothing, you’re condoning it.