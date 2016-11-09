The tragic lessons of phones & seatbelts

While there was evidence of cellphone use right before the crash, the jury ended up not convicting the woman of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, Oct. 21, a 16-year-old Beldenville girl swerved off the road while driving north on Highway 35 by Glover Road. She rolled over, was thrown from her car and died.

Authorities say a 21-year-old female driver from Minnesota, also northbound, may have been using her cellphone — with both hands — while drifting into the lane of the 16-year-old's car. This caused the teen to take evasive action and ultimately lose control.

The tragedy is compounded by the 16-year-old's apparent failure to buckle up. Wearing a seatbelt not only is the law, it's hammered home as a basic safety move in driver's education. We all know seatbelts save lives, and the use of one by the 16-year-old driver might have saved hers.

Cellphone use while driving is another well-documented, growing problem. The consequences can be fatal and heartbreaking.

Texting while driving is now illegal, and last spring Wisconsin lawmakers passed a law to fine drivers who talk on handheld cellphones in construction zones. An outright cellphone ban could be next.

Such punitive laws help, but they won't prevent every tragedy. Each week in the Journal's Police Beat, drivers are arrested for violating drunk-driving laws. Across the state, drivers and passengers are killed and injured because of drunk driving.

Responsibility falls on those who get behind the wheel. Before we start up and drive, buckle up. Do so until it becomes automatic. Your vehicle will beep if you don't buckle up. Don't ignore the warning.

There are already enough distractions on the road without driving distracted because of a phone held to the ear — or, even worse, manipulating a phone with one or both hands.

Safe driving and cellphone use simply don't mix. You don't drive safely and do both.

Really think about it. Think about the harm you could bring to yourself and to others by not wearing a seatbelt and by driving distracted while using a cellphone.