'Disaster for democracy;' time to bury this relic

Luckily for Trump, the archaic Electoral College he denounced still functions. If this 18th century voting filter didn't exist, 2016 election references would be for President-elect Hillary Clinton.

Clinton lost the Electoral College vote to Trump, but — as Al Gore did against George W. Bush in 2000 — won the nation's popular vote.

It was close, absentee ballots are still being tallied, but Clinton’s margin of popular-vote victory appears to be greater than the 544,000 difference that Gore bested Bush. So, for the second time in the last four presidential elections, the American president is not popularly elected.

Clinton became the 5th presidential candidate to win the popular vote but have victory nullified by the Electoral College. Before happening to Gore in 2000, this oddity hadn't happened since 1888. The first time was in 1824 when Andrew Jackson won the popular vote but the presidency later was given to John Quincy Adams.

Here's how elections across America are meant to be decided. It's #101 basic democracy. We all know the rules:

2014, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker gets 1,259,162 popular votes and defeats challenger Mary Burke with 1,121,555 votes.

2016, Ron Johnson gets 1,479,262 popular votes in Wisconsin to win a U.S. Senate rematch with Russ Feingold who got 1,380,496 votes.

2016, Sheila Harsdorf gets 56,500 popular votes to retain her 10th state Senate seat against challenger Diane Odeen who got 32,970 votes.

2016, Congressman Sean Duffy retains his District 7 seat with 222,834 popular votes to Mary Hoeft's 137,910 votes.

With all these elections, there's no Electoral College to sift votes through a colander and spit them back as designated scores, like in a football game — touchdown, six points; extra point after touchdown or the two-point conversion option; safety, two points; field goal kick, three points.

American elections are based on a one-person, one-vote principle. Each vote is tallied and measured against the collective vote tallies of other competing candidates — majority rules.

So why do we still buffer the popular vote for the election of the highest office in the land? Back in the 1800s, the Founding Fathers had little faith in the less-educated, less-wealthy voting masses. The Electoral College was viewed as a way to stop the public from electing what the plutocracy might deem as an unqualified candidate.

Today, when we vote for president, we are actually picking electors to represent us in voting for president. These electors have had the ability to vote for a different candidate than the one their state had voted for, though more than half the states have laws that bind electors to the popular vote.

There's an argument that the Electoral College ensures that more populated regions of the country don't overwhelm the overall vote. But we all know presidential candidates now target a few “battleground states” for their campaigning and ignore the rest of the country.

Trump probably tweeted against the Electoral College because he thought it might happen to him — win the popular vote, lose the electoral. Rigged! Now it's happened by chance to two Democrats. Next time it may be a Republican's turn.

There's an old saying — every vote counts. But that's not true in the presidential election. In the Nov. 8, 2016 election, hundreds of thousands of votes -- the popular vote margin for Clinton -- are negated by the Electoral College.

In 1969, a resolution passed the U.S. House of Representatives calling for the direct (popular) election of president and vice president. The bill failed to pass in the U.S. Senate.

Now we should know better. Scrap the Electoral College. It's a colonial relic. Our modern democracy is better served by voting and having each and every vote count — minus the filter.