Out of the woodwork

To put it bluntly, hate spewed forth from the mouths of some residents.

One commenter said that peaceful Muslims will, when Muslims outnumber non-Muslims in the United States, be on the “side against us.”

“They’re basically place-keepers and if they’re not with us, they’ll be against us,” the commenter wrote.

Another reader asked if the refugees were “Christian Muslims.” Ahem.

Yet another asked a question to people in favor of the refugees coming to Hudson. She wrote: “Why do you feel it's OK to bend to their rules, taking Christmas out of the picture, no God in schools.”

We looked through our history textbooks and have found no mention of any Syrian refugees who had a hand in writing the United States constitution, which builds that “wall of separation between Church and State” in the words of Thomas Jefferson.

Thankfully, the hateful comments were only a portion of the dialogue that exists on the page.

One reader wrote: “I'm appalled right now. I'm ashamed at how many individuals in this community can make some of the horrible comments I've been reading and then proceed to call themselves Christians. Hudson is better than this. ‘If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person?’ (1 John 3:17)

“Practice what you preach.”

Other readers had similar messages.

One wrote: “Christ helped those in need. I applaud Christians who do the same, not stopping to check what religion the people they're helping belong to before doing so.”

It’s great to see a debate like this play out in public, but when we see this amount of hate in black-and-white, it gives us great concern. We were happy to hear rational voices join the conversation and bring some perspective to the matter.