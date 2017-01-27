Time to talk raises

Council member Randy Morrissette said at Monday’s meeting that the council has been committed, collectively, and the meetings are getting longer, which justifies an increase in pay.

Council Member Tom McCormick said at the meeting it’s a privilege to serve and it’s not for the money.

Both are right.

It should be a privilege to serve, but the people who serve also should be compensated fairly for their time and effort.

The last approved increase to council compensation was in 2003. The proposed increase is modest, by most accounts, and raises would not take effect until after a full round of elections, making 2018 the earliest any council member would see an increase.

Council members would need to be re-elected to see a bump in pay, eliminating the ability to give themselves an immediate pay increase.

An increase in the number of special meetings and some meetings simply lasting longer warrants the discussion of more money, if nothing else.

While the council is well within their right to raise their own salary, this approach shows the willingness of the council to let the public see and play a role in what the city’s government does.

Sometimes it’s the little things that help keep things running smoothly, and this might be one of those little things.

As Morrissette pointed out at the meeting, the mayor and council were elected to make these types of decisions, which is true.

However, when appropriate, this continued approach of openness from the Common Council and city government has the potential to do a lot of good for the city and its residents.