Teachable moments in a blame culture

Not taking responsibility for one’s own actions is becoming an epidemic.

“I didn’t finish my project because my teacher didn’t give me enough time.” The student had the assignment a month ahead of time.

“I failed my final because the questions were too difficult.” Mom swoops in and begs the teacher to allow Johnny a retake.

“My child was arrested for a drug charge, but that wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t hang out with those thugs.” It’s doubtful they held little Johnny down and shoved a pipe in his mouth or stuffed his pockets with pot.

“I wouldn’t lose my temper and slap her if she didn’t push my buttons.” A more extreme example of what an abuser may say after hitting their partner.

We all know someone who constantly blames everyone else for their actions, shortcomings or misfortunes.

Casting stones and finding others to blame has many underlying psychological explanations.

According to changingminds.org:

Blaming is used as a tool to place ourselves higher than others.

People feel bad about something and want to rid themselves of that feeling, so they project it onto others.

Finding a cause is a way to explain a problem. The “blame culture” of today assumes someone is at fault for every problem and issue.

When people feel under attack, they use blame to defend themselves, to deflect by counter-attacking.

Using blame is a convenient way to subtly attack someone who may have wronged us before.

Fear of being blamed can force compliance from others.

Blaming others for things you’ve done or said may make you feel better short-term. But in the long run, it will harm you.

How can you learn from your mistakes if you refuse to take responsibility for them? Taking responsibility and examining ways to grow from a problem instead of pointing fingers is freeing.

Before casting that next stone, take a good, long look in the mirror. Is the person you’re blaming really at fault, or are you just mad at yourself and don’t want to face the music?

We would do well to teach this to our kids, too.