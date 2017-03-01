Bill would reduce public transparency

The mandatory publication in a newspaper of public notices detailing these decisions helps ensure a democratic process. It keeps governments accountable.

Yet year after year since the advent of the internet, a few misguided lawmakers push hard to end this practice.

Such a measure is now under way in Wisconsin. Several lawmakers, working with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, have introduced Assembly Bill 70.

This bill would allow school districts — and municipalities, counties and technical colleges — to satisfy their legal obligation to publish meeting proceedings by posting a copy in one public place and on a website.

Other supporters of this bill are the statewide associations that represent units of local government. They argue that in the digital age, publishing meeting minutes in the paper is a waste.

A former longtime River Falls school board member reacted to AB 70 with this critique: “(It) reduces what little transparency still exists in how the district and the board spend taxpayers' money … the local newspaper is still the 'go to' for local information and is the easiest accessible source for most people.

“The current (school district website) is NOT easy to navigate for even employees and board members — I'm willing to bet a majority of the current board members can't even locate critical information on the website — so the expectation that a mildly curious taxpayer will be able to locate all of the information they need on the website is worrisome.”

The main problem with government-controlled notification on the entity’s own website is the lack of transparency and accountability.

Publishing notices in print, meanwhile, helps combat this. It goes a long way to protect the public's right to know in a timely fashion.

Current law prevents any school, city, town or county from deciding on a whim — or deliberately with a hidden agenda — what, where, when and how to inform the public. Relying on a government to police itself would be unhealthy, creating the proverbial "fox guarding the hen house" environment.

Remember, a notice printed in a newspaper, unlike one posted on a website, can’t be amended, erased or have the date changed. There’s nowhere to hide.

Publishing notices in a designated newspaper also is about establishing a legal record. No attorney will stand in a courtroom waving a smartphone image or projecting a few lines of type on a screen and expect a jury to accept it as fact.

Wave a copy of a notice printed in a newspaper affixed to a notarized affidavit, however, and you have evidence.

Some lawmakers don’t understand the importance of published legals. They haven’t given it thorough consideration. They're more concerned about making life easier for school boards, for example, and saving a few dollars.

Other lawmakers have given it plenty of thought. They can’t wait to get rid of the watchdog.

America's publication system, which has worked well for 240 years, prevents government from deciding when the notice is published, what information is published, how the information is published, and whether it is altered after publication.

Public notices play an important role in free and open government. They are the notification of what a public body intends to do as well as the permanent records of what it did. The more the public knows about what elected officials do, the better off we all are.

For the sake of public accountability, we urge new Assemblyman Shannon Zimmerman, Sen. Sheila Harsdorf and other area lawmakers to reject this legislation. We're also disappointed in WASB's support of AB 70 and hope school boards don't help support it.