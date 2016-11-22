Letters to the Editor Nov. 17, 2016

Joe reminded us that we should take care of veterans and other homeless people in our area before we support refugees from Syria — good point.

But why can’t we do both? We’re a town of 14,000, more if you count North Hudson.

My own feeling is that anyone who was in the military or put their lives on the line for our country should never be homeless, never without medical care on the day they need it, or mental health care. We need to change what our government does and Veteran administration.

In the meantime, until we can get our government to do it right, we need to step in ourselves to help veterans and also other homeless people in our area.

But when anyone hears of the bombing of cities and hospitals and schools in Syria, and men, women and children being beheaded or shot or raped — how can we not say — let us get our brothers and sisters out of there. It would not be hard for over 14,000 people to help both veterans and five families from Syria.

Kathy Colony

Hudson

---

We Can Do Better

Like many of us, my partner and I were excited for the end of this presidential election. Some of the election results made us happy, some we found profoundly disappointing. But acts of hate in our community are too much.

At 2:30am on election night I awoke to male voices on our front lawn shouting “go Trump!” followed closely by a car speeding away. We found our rainbow pride American flag had been stolen off our house in downtown Hudson. We put the flag up after the recent Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando as an act of love and support. Some people buy guns; we raised a flag. The police dutifully took the theft report, but we are not so naive to think anything will come of it.

I just wish the people who stole our flag could have spoken to our neighbors, young and old, who stopped to tell us how much it means to them that there are allies in the neighborhood. I wish they could be there when I tell my two-year-old son that his “love is love” flag is gone, but we don’t need the flag to value love and equality - the idea can change the world. But most of all, I feel sorry for those who chose to bully, intimidate, and vandalize in the name of hate.

We don’t have to act like the presidential candidate from this election; there is another choice. Please, let’s remember to be kind to one another.

Peter Larson

Hudson

---

Share the blessings

Dear Editor,

We applaud St Patrick’s Catholic Church and Father John Gerritts for considering helping with refugee resettlement of selected Syrian families! The civil war in Syria has evolved into what may be one of the worst humanitarian crisis’s of the 21st century. What a powerful example and testimony for St. Pats to reach out with the love of Christ and stand with those in their time of great need!

Should they decide to move ahead with this calling, may we all, the Christian community, pray for them, encourage them, and partner with the good people of St Pats in this Godly work. What a great opportunity for the community of Hudson to pull together and share some of what we have been blessed with to bless others.

Pastor John and Janet Lestock

Bethel Lutheran Church

Hudson

---

Time to come together

Regarding the article in last week's paper about the possibility of St Patrick's Church of Hudson resettling 5 Syrian Refugee Families, I want to ensure that those involved in making this decision know they have the full support of myself and my family.

We have the opportunity as a community to come together and give back to families who have lost everything through no fault of their own.

After a campaign season highlighting the worst in America here is Hudson's chance to show the best of America, more importantly a chance to inspire our children. Helping resettle 5 families who have endured hardships beyond what most of us can imagine will help show how America is indeed a great country and a great country for all. That phrase was thrown around a lot during the election, but as with everything it is actions not words that define a person, a city or a country. To turn our backs on families asking so little of us as individuals, when any help we are able to give would mean so much to them, is not the action of a great country.

I welcome the chance to explain to my children the kind of people we are in Hudson. Let's not give the hatred that was so prevalent during the last months any more legitimacy. Let's do something positive and help those less fortunate than ourselves.

Katy and Graeme Bloor

Hudson

---

Make your voices heard

Dear Editor,

Prior to any local or State approvals and current consideration by the Saint Croix County Board of a moratorium to evaluate and respond to citizen clean drinking water concerns, the new owners at Emerald Sky Dairy have started staking out their new facility on the property. Resident concerns and documented wetland issues have not yet been resolved, yet they are proceeding as though this is a "done deal." This does not convey a "good neighbor" impression.

The theory that economies of scale justify the expansion is ringing hollow with residents. The privatization of profits and socializing of costs to maintain clean drinking water by area residents feels like "trickle-down economics" that trickle down into our wells, groundwater, and on into our streams, all the way to the St. Croix River!

I believe we should be proactive in protecting public health, safety, and general welfare, prevent pollution and the creation of private and public nuisances, and preserve the quality of life, property values and the environment of the County.

Let your County board members know your stories on this issue and the importance of clean drinking water to your family's health and property value! The moratorium will be considered by our County Board on December 6, 2016 at 9 a.m. at the Government Center in Hudson. Contact info at: www.co.saint-croix.wi.us.

Virginia J. Drath

Emerald