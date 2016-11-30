Letters to the Editor Nov. 23

Professional protesters rioted over Trump's election, attacking bystanders and vandalizing cars & property while shouting obscenities and “not my president”.

Trump-haters burned American flags and rioted while death threats against the new president-elect are flooding social media.

This seems a little extreme. But to act out in these intense, excessive and dangerous ways . . . these folks must be pretty passionate about the election results.

Or could it be they don’t care who our next President is? Is it possible they just want to riot, attack others, vandalize, shout obscenities, burn the flag and threaten just for the fun of it because it is the “thing to do”?

According to nonpartisan fact tank Pew Research, only a scant 28.5% of eligible voters voted in the 2016 presidential primaries.

These passionate anti-Trump protesters had 11 OTHER Republican candidates to choose from in the Primaries. Why didn’t they ban together then as they are now and vote for one of the other 11? Or were they among the 70% of eligible Americans who didn’t care enough to vote at all to pick one of the other 11 in the Primary election?

Maybe if all these passionate protesters were among those who did vote in the Primary election, the candidate that these violent protesters would like as their president would have instead been on the November ballot.

231 million Americans are eligible to vote. 97 million of them did not exercise their right in the U.S. presidential election.

How many of these protesters were among the 40% of eligible voters who didn’t even care enough to vote in this year's Presidential election?

Finally, just WHO is financing these “professional” protesters that are stirring up such trouble and hate?

Deb Hoffman

Hudson

Give thanks this holiday

Dear Editor,

As the phony cobwebs, smashed pumpkins and “scary stuff” has been put away, we went to the polls and voted in a new president and now, we look forward to another holiday. No, it’s not Thanksgiving, as our calendars say — we usually just skip that and eat turkey until we’re too stuffed to do anything but watch football on TV — but the extravagance of that gift-worshipping holiday Christmas!!

And the only holiday on our calendars that celebrate the blessings that our Lord and Creator has given us — Thanksgiving — is hardly even acknowledged! Yet, in the history of the world, America is the only nation that was purposefully founded by people who worshipped God, wrote her laws to reflect that and set aside one day every year to acknowledge that!

But do we truly “Give thanks” to God on Thanksgiving? When we look at what Americans spend their money on, it’s alcohol and drugs, and entertainment, food and overeating and “fun,” but rarely do we think about the poor, the uneducated, those in our inner cities who can barely scrape together food for their children. As the wealthiest nation in the history of the world, most of our churches are half empty and our souls as well, as pronography and alcohol devour both our time and our money. Statistics tell us that something like 2 percent of our incomes go to support our churches and their work. I can’t help but wonder what would happen if Thanksgiving were truly a day to give the Creator of our world our thanks and reflect that in the way we live our lives? I encourage you to take a minute to think about that! Send a check to Feed My Starving Children or fill a box for Samaritans Purse, or put a $5 bill in the Red Kettle, instead of your loose change! Think about all we Americans have to be thankful for!

Meredith Berg

Hudson

The driving force

Dear Editor,

It is one week removed from the election and there are a lot of people out there that are upset with the outcome. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and beliefs, but what is bothersome to me is when someone says that one of the reasons that Donald Trump won is because of “lack of education” among the population. It is true that the majority of college educated people do vote Democratic, and thus if everyone in the United States had a college degree the nation would have gone blue. I’m not going to deny that, but I believe that the people making the “lack of education” claim are lacking in education themselves. They need to be educated on who actually keeps this country moving forward. It isn’t the guy who graduated from college and now holds a high paying job, nor is it the political elites that believe the country is in their hands. The country truly belongs to the men and women that work blue-collar jobs and grind all week in order to make a living. They are the silent majority, the true middle class that quietly supports the life of this country. Farmers, factory workers, and others like them have been sitting in a stagnant middle class for years, seeming to be forgotten in the modern economy. Now here we are, days after the election, and thousands of people are upset with this working class because they voted for a candidate that they believe in. So I just ask of those complaining about how uneducated the average American voter is, that you educate yourself on who the men and women behind the scenes of the American economy are, and perhaps you’ll understand that it’s about time we start listening to them.

Ryan Reiter

Hudson