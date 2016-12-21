Just when you think the whole Christmas thing is getting old…...

I haven’t covered the annual Light Up Night in many years, but I had the chance to do it this year. Second Street was lined with people 10-deep and spilling off the sidewalk. It was mostly parents with their kids and grandparents and the excitement was contagious.

As I went about getting pictures, those parents kept saying how great it was that they could bring their kids to Main Street in their own hometown to see Santa. One father said they had only recently moved to Hudson but “this is the kind of thing we came here for.”

And when Santa finally did arrive, he was worth the wait. Santa must love Hudson, because he appears in an especially good mood when he is here. He was obviously born to his role, and he spreads good old fashioned Christmas cheer just by showing up. But he does so much more than that.

On Light Up Night, he not only talks to the kids from his ride, but comes down to Second Street and talks to each and every child who wants to get up close to him. He walks the walk and does it with such authenticity that believing comes easily.

The next Friday night was the annual Candlelight Stroll and it felt a little like “It’s a Wonderful Life” with people again crowding the streets and the shops and no “old man Potter” anywhere around.

Our downtown is truly unique and if I say so myself, offers far more diversity than that other town just across the river. But the best part is the shopkeepers and their employees. Walking in and out of their shops that night was pure pleasure. They were crowded with shoppers obviously finding exactly the right gifts. Everybody seemed to know somebody that waited on them or who they ran into. I frequently run into people I should know but don’t always remember, but that night it didn’t matter. Everybody greeted each other like we were all friends.

The next day Santa returns with real, live reindeer in tow and then sees more kids at Kelley Gallery. Then there are the concerts at the high school and The Phipps which also delivered “A Christmas Carol” and the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and one-of-a-kind gifts by area artists. No need to park in the dinosaur lot and battle your way to a cash register. Even the worst parking in downtown is closer than that.

All these things come to us courtesy of our business owners and places like The Phipps, the Chamber of Commerce and the schools.

But one of my favorite Christmas traditions in Hudson is Operation HELP’s Christmas Campaign for Kids. It has been connecting sponsors and families who need a little help with the holidays for probably 40 years now. A lot of the same people who bring on the holiday fun mentioned above, step up to assist HELP or other efforts around town along with families and businesses throughout the area who have made the HELP campaign part of their own Christmas tradition.

That generosity has to include those dedicated bellringers at the Salvation Army red kettles, especially Jeremy and Derek who begin their annual 30-hour bell ringing marathon today outside County Market.

So despite not knowing what may come in the months and years ahead, I find myself feeling pretty good about a lot of things — mainly about where I live and who my neighbors are. Next Light Up Night I won’t be working, but will be there nonetheless to introduce my Nelle to Santa in Hudson.