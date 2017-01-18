Letters to the editor for Jan. 12, 2017

Another common phrase used by these same people is that the world is overpopulated and we shouldn’t build a bridge because that will bring too many people to the St. Croix River Valley. These are the same people that do not want the taxpayer to ask questions about refugee resettlements. They know better how to spend our taxpayer dollars (without representation).

Another uneducated phrase is that we need to be welcoming to all. Really? Do we really want to be welcoming to Nazis or the KKK?

Another frequent falsehood spewed by the gnashing-of-teeth left is that Jesus was a refugee. Joseph, Mary and Jesus were not Islamic refugees who were expecting welfare and might be carrying communicable diseases into an unsuspecting public. Islam teaches that no friends can be made with the kafir, and the kafir must be eliminated.

The FBI and other organizations have admitted that not all the refugees can be completely vetted. The hypocrisy is staggering, as was evidenced by the so-called town hall meeting at St. Patrick’s where no tough questions got by the question censor.

One question was asked of the pastors: Have you read the Quran? All four said no. Watch Robert Spencer or Dr. Bill Warner on youtube. Know your enemy!

Darla Meyers

Hudson

---

In response

Dear Editor,

In the column by "sports editor" Bob Burrows, just exactly when did he cuss the lord? Was it at the end when he said he'd kill for a Big Apple pie?

It's an expression lady! Not everything has a hidden agenda.

You say it's not sports, just filler. Have you ever read his other "in the front row" columns? I doubt it, cause you'd know it's about the lighter side of life!

Patti Lindquist

River Falls

---

Changing Times

Dear Editor,

Over 35 years ago I wrote this letter to the Editor. As Trudy and I were going through boxes of articles last week, we found it. It reminds me that even in Changing Times, a lot of things stay the same in America. Just remember the ‘Steam Roller of Life’ just keeps on rolling, you either stay in front of it or under it, but take time to enjoy life.

“As the President’s speech approaches, one has to keep in mind “No one is entitled to any more, nor less than they truly deserve.” Too bad government, management and labor can’t take that quote to heart. I think it possibly could solve some problems.

It’s interesting to listen to the media stating the different politicians in favor of tax cuts, roll backs in Federal Aid and other tax items as long as it doesn’t affect their back door. I believe the American public is going to have to push the special interest jockeys to the wayside and decide what is good for the United States of America and for the people for which it stands. Remember, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

I don’t feel it’s right for these special interest groups to dictate the lives of the American people. I’m not picking on any in particular, but I hope the virtue of common sense still presides in this country.

This article wasn’t written to condemn nor praise. It was written to hopefully capture people’s attention and thoughts. Change takes place from within and the American people will decide when and how.”

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley

---

Oversimplified

Dear Editor,

Wow, thank you for opening my eyes! I was feeling kind of down about the election, but your editorial review of 2016 in last week’s paper changed all that for me.

I’ll admit I was worried that this Trump fellow might not turn out to be such a great leader. I guess I was concerned that some hard-working Americans might be deported, that women might not be treated very well, that veterans, minorities, and people with disabilities might be disrespected. I was even worried that millions of people might lose their health insurance.

All of that will happen. But you’re right: I should just lighten up. After all, you call it “laughable” that people are feeling down about those issues. Now that you’ve shown me the light, I can’t stop laughing! I don’t belong to any of those disenfranchised groups, but just wait until I share your words with my friends and family who do. Hilarity will ensue for them as well!

And how about all these post-election events? Trump’s dismissal of irrefutable proof of Russian interference in our democratic process? Draining the swamp and filling it with a cesspool? Building the border wall with U.S. taxpayer money? So funny!

Your editorial suggests that since we are now replacing our 2016 calendars with 2017 calendars, we can also magically replace our fears about the incoming administration with hope. Trump is completely unqualified and decidedly un-presidential, but we should just laugh that off, right?

I’ll take your advice, Mr. Editor. I’ll swallow the “bitter losing pill” you describe, take all these issues and “set them aside”, as you implore me to do. I’ll trade my grave concerns about Trump and company for the utter complacency you’re promoting. After all, ignorance is bliss, right? Hilarious, ignorant, blissful 2017, here we come!

Nathan Burt

Hudson

---

Drug Testing Welfare Recipients

Dear Editor,

Drug test recipients of welfare. Makes sense: government shouldn’t be paying people to do drugs. Here’s the problem: historically, drug testing welfare recipients is really bloody expensive and yields next to no results. For example, in 2009, Arizona spent $1.7 million dollars testing welfare recipients. They caught one person, who’s terminated benefits saved the state $560. Arizona is not an anomaly.

In 1994, President Clinton signed into law the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. It was a law written by ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council). One of ALEC’s major corporate sponsors at the time was CCA (Corrections Corporation of America), the largest private prison firm in the country. The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act did two things: 1) It more than doubled the prison population in the United States, which came at the expense of taxpayers and made billions in profits for CCA; and 2) It created our current police-state infrastructure, which attempts to solve too many of society’s problems through the criminal justice system. What it did not accomplish was a reduction in drug abuse or addiction in this country.

Drug testing welfare recipients does little more than dump millions of dollars into our police-state infrastructure. If we were serious about curtailing drug usage, we would fund replacement drug therapy. It works wonders for addiction but we don’t do it, claiming we can’t afford it. If we were serious about curtailing drug usage, we’d fund Drug Court such that it’s available to minors and young people. Instead we choose the path of expensive proven failures, one that makes the criminal justice system a lot of money at the expense of taxpayers. Dr. Amos Wilson said it best, “If you want to understand any problem in America...focus on who profits from that problem.”

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson