Letters to the editor for Jan. 26, 2017

There is an effort in our community right now that invites participation and collaboration by all sectors — from civic groups and emergency services to education and businesses — to gather resources and create training needed to move towards becoming dementia friendly. The effort is spearheaded by the St. Croix Valley Foundation and is looking to extend, eventually, throughout the area. It is my belief that the robust conversation needed to create a dementia-friendly community will help organizations and individuals in our community address other difficult topics that are bound to come up in the future!

YOUR help is needed. Get involved. Contact the SCVF for more information.

Judy Freund

Hudson

Not proud of HSO last week

Dear Editor,

I have been a subscriber to the HSO since before my wife and I built our home here two years ago, and my subscription to the RFJ predates that by many years. I support that small town newspapers deliver community news in a more appealing and tangible format than social media, and seeing all the good in our community is very uplifting in today’s world environment. However, last Thursday’s edition embarrassed me as a community member, in that most of the first section of the paper was negative, and at least one of the negative articles was recycled from the Pioneer Press two weeks ago. I understand that negative news happens, but a one-time visitor to Hudson might not be interested in returning based on all the negative news published in that edition. Please, HSO staff, please focus on the good in Hudson, not the bad.

Isaac Grover

Hudson