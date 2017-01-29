Letters to the editor for Jan. 26, 2017
Dementia-friendly Community Initiative
Dear Editor,
On Jan. 3 I attended a forum at St. Patrick's church prompted by the issues surrounding the Hudson community welcoming Syrian refugees. That issue highlighted a number of community concerns. The forum raised issues related to the extent our community is positioned to welcome individuals who are different; how the community might join together to address local needs; and the vision we have for Hudson's future. Specific efforts were suggested that the community might support focused on these three areas. I'd like to suggest another effort that goes hand-in-hand with efforts suggested at the forum focused on these areas — becoming a dementia-friendly community.
There is an effort in our community right now that invites participation and collaboration by all sectors — from civic groups and emergency services to education and businesses — to gather resources and create training needed to move towards becoming dementia friendly. The effort is spearheaded by the St. Croix Valley Foundation and is looking to extend, eventually, throughout the area. It is my belief that the robust conversation needed to create a dementia-friendly community will help organizations and individuals in our community address other difficult topics that are bound to come up in the future!
YOUR help is needed. Get involved. Contact the SCVF for more information.
Judy Freund
Hudson
Not proud of HSO last week
Dear Editor,
I have been a subscriber to the HSO since before my wife and I built our home here two years ago, and my subscription to the RFJ predates that by many years. I support that small town newspapers deliver community news in a more appealing and tangible format than social media, and seeing all the good in our community is very uplifting in today’s world environment. However, last Thursday’s edition embarrassed me as a community member, in that most of the first section of the paper was negative, and at least one of the negative articles was recycled from the Pioneer Press two weeks ago. I understand that negative news happens, but a one-time visitor to Hudson might not be interested in returning based on all the negative news published in that edition. Please, HSO staff, please focus on the good in Hudson, not the bad.
Isaac Grover
Hudson