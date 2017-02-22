Letters to the Editor for Feb. 16, 2017

One of the concerns that is important to the residents of the district is the expansion and remodeling of the high school. The residents have expressed concerns about the effects of the plan on their properties, such as excessive noise, lights shining onto their property, and changes to the views from their locations. I have facilitated the discussion between high school neighbors, the city, and the school district to ensure smooth implementation of the plan.

Recently, a student requested a change to the parking restrictions around the high school. I took a leadership role in evaluating the request, identifying potential solutions, communicating with the residents regarding this issue, and working with the school district to maintain parking spaces during the construction. I listened to resident concerns, voiced them to the Public Safety Committee, and voted to maintain resident-only parking in the areas surrounding the school.

In addition, I voted to increase library funding to open on Mondays, addressed drainage problems and other infrastructure concerns in District 6, and supported establishing a dog park in Grandview Park.

Let’s continue to keep Hudson a wonderful place where families and businesses can grow! Please vote for Joyce Hall on April 4.

Joyce Hall

Hudson

---

Sanctuary defined

Dear Editor,

This is a response to last week’s letter from Roy Sjoberg, in which he labels opponents of “Sanctuary Cities/Counties” as “the dark side of Hudson.” He further charges that their vocal opposition at a public meeting “was a departure from Jesus’s teaching.” Jesus’s teaching: “By their fruit you will know them … a bad tree cannot bear good fruit.” Fraud, theft, assault, manslaughter, rape, and murder are some of the more notorious fruits of Sanctuary Cities (crime data is readily available including where the 11 million plus reside). After the murder of Kate Steinle by a five-time deported illegal alien, Fox News asked the San Francisco officials responsible for its sanctuary policy if they felt any responsibility for her death. No response, just deadpan expressions. When the Left is shown that their political philosophy wherever applied causes suffering, the response is always the same: apathy or anger against those who dare to speak up. The Feb. 2, 2017, Hudson Star-Observer Editorial asked the question, “Sanctuary: How do we define it?” My dictionary defines it as: “the immunity from law.” The Left has brought us lawless Sanctuary Cities where mayhem and murder range free. They now insist that we must also have sanctuary restrooms and locker rooms — where bad things are certain to happen.

Gerry Lancette

Town of Hudson

---

Checks and balances

Dear Editor,

To add more fuel to the chaos in Washington, federal judges across the country are under deadly threat because they have ruled that Trump’s travel ban on seven primarily Muslim nations is unconstitutional. Trump’s diatribe, aimed at judges, threatened that any harm to Americans resulting from the rulings would be the judges’ responsibility.

Now we live with the temper tantrums of a dangerous president who plays by his own rule book. His expression of rage serves to give permission to people who, emulating the President, could take matters into their own hands and turn violent. The number of death threats against judges and their families has dramatically increased recently, according to data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center, that tracks such activities. www.splcenter.org

Never mind that it is a constitutional requirement of the judiciary to serve as a check on executive power. If a significant proportion of the population is riled enough, a war of words can easily escalate to homegrown terrorism. The permission given by Trump’s caustic rhetoric puts America in real peril. Moreover, how are judges to be protected for performing their essential and difficult duties?

The checks and balances of American democracy are being severely tested day by day. A population committed to nonviolent civic engagement is needed now more than ever.

Wanda Brown

River Falls

---

The real threat

Dear Editor,

There has been much discussion as to whom the greatest threat to the United States is. First to mind is ISIS and next comes a list of countries to include Iran, China, Russia, etc. None of them are right. The greatest threat to the United States is Planned Parenthood.

Here is an organization who claim to exist to help people, specifically women. They provide limited health care services which are already available from legitimate health care groups and DHS, especially since ObamaCare was implemented. Years ago they convinced democrats they deserved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, which they still receive annually, of which a portion is then contributed back to liberal politicians to help them get elected and re-elected. Sort of a legal bribery if you will.

In the name of health care and free choice, Planned Parenthood exists to kill babies! Their primary function is to perform abortions and they make a ton of money doing so. There has been no person, no group and no war that has killed more babies than Planned Parenthood. Their purpose is pure evil.

We continue to have thousands of people, especially women marching for pro-choice, unless you mention our children’s education and all of a sudden “choice” becomes a nasty word. We have Black Lives Matter screaming how black lives matter while completely ignoring the hundred-fold of black lives snuffed out each year by other blacks.

We have riots, aka protests, supporting legal and illegal immigration because some people believe foreigners have more rights than Americans. Have you not seen what the many tens of thousands of radical Muslims do to people who disagree with them? They kill them. Christians are routinely beheaded. Women have less rights than goats. Gays are treated even worse. It is almost as repulsive as what Planned Parenthood does to our babies!

America needs to get her conscious back again, before it’s too late!

Thomas Wulf

New Richmond