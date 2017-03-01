Letters to the Editor for Feb. 23, 2017

The property in question is not contiguous to the city. It is some of the best farmland in Troy’s farmland preservation area.

The Troy Town Board believes that if this action is allowed to stand, it harms not only Troy residents, but sets a statewide precedent where cities across Wisconsin will feel empowered to reach into any town neighborhood and arbitrarily change zoning designations.

This is why Troy is challenging the legality of this annexation.

River Falls City Administrator (Simpson) was recently quoted as saying, “The city isn’t taking any land … In this case we’re approaching ourselves.”

Doesn’t it seem fundamentally wrong that a city can decide to buy non-adjacent land, at farmland prices, and then turn it into an industrial park?

If others bidding on this farmland knew that the city would consider non-contiguous parcels as an industrial park, would this land have sold for $8,000 an acre?

It is also important to understand that Troy’s Comprehensive Plan already designates large tracts of property for commercial/industrial development that lie north of the city, border Highway 35 and connect to the new Radio Road interchange.

If the city needs property for industrial expansion, doesn’t it make sense it should take place there? A decision on our legal challenge of this annexation will most likely not be offered until June 2017.

In the interim, we hope residents will reflect on why this legal challenge is so important and contact their local representatives to share concerns and ideas.

Dan Pearson, Troy Town Board chairman; Suzanne Van Mele, Ray Knapp, Jan Cuccia and Jason Kjos, Town Board supervisors

---

Affordable care?

Dear editor,

The Affordable Care Act — aka Obamacare — was a lie before even one word of the law was written. You’ve heard them. You can keep your doctor. Your premiums will go down. Everyone was going to benefit from a law that was passed without support from half the Congress and much of the public. Those who knew better did not believe this was the answer to our health care problems. And it has proved true. Americans lost their doctors. Premiums skyrocketed for most. We received less care and paid more. Many Medicare regulations were changed reducing care and benefits to those who needed it most. Some insurance companies stopped taking Medicare. We are experiencing a shortage of doctors.

Of course, some aspects of the law improved health care. Those without coverage or pre-existing conditions were able to receive coverage. As with many laws, often the bad outweighs the good. Congress must repeal — and rename — Obamacare so that we keep the positives and eliminate the negatives.

Former President Barack Obama was perfectly content to work without any input or support from Republicans. Democrats have a choice. They can pretend that they represent only the Democrats in the district and attempt to stall everything that comes from President Donald Trump or pick up their feet and start moving to the middle of the aisle because that is where the work is going to get done.

If Wisconsin voters had been in favor of the Affordable Care Act, we would have elected Hillary Clinton and Russ Feingold. Instead, we elected leaders like Congressman Sean Duffy and Donald Trump. We are respectfully asking for Democrats to “do their jobs” and work with the Republicans to create health care that actually works for everyone.

Democrats have had their say. The public, the Senate, the House, and the president have heard them. The world has heard them. They can be part of the problem or the solution. But there is a new sheriff in town. And this new sheriff and his deputies want to accomplish great things for America.

Pat Sabin

Hudson

---

A grave difference

Dear editor,

Some people claim that Islam and Christianity are similar in their radical violence. There is a grave difference: Islam teaches radical violence is justified for those unwilling to convert — Christianity doesn’t. Anyone who commits unwarranted violence in the name of Christianity isn’t a Christian.

Those who commit violence in the name of Islam are hailed as heroes by their believers.

I ask people directly: Do you condemn Hamas and ISIS and other Islamic terrorist organizations, such as the Muslim Brotherhood? Do you condemn female genital mutilation and the oppression of women and children? Do you condemn Sharia law?

According to Dr. Bill Warner’s book, “Sharia for Non-Muslims,” Warner writes, “…Under Sharia law there is no freedom of religion; there is no freedom of speech; there is no freedom of thought; there is no freedom of artistic expression; there is no freedom of the press; there is no equality of peoples — a non-Muslim, a Kafir, is never equal to a Muslim; there is no equal protection under Sharia for different classes of people. Justice is dualistic, with one set of laws for Muslim males and different laws for women and non-Muslims; there are no equal rights for women; women can be beaten; a non-Muslim cannot bear arms; there is no democracy, since democracy means that a non-Muslim is equal to a Muslim; our Constitution is a man-made document of ignorance, jahiliyah that must submit to Sharia; non-muslims are dhimmis, second-class subjects; all governments must be ruled by Sharia law; Unlike common law, Sharia is not interpretive, nor can it be changed; there is no Golden Rule. …”

The phrase Allahu Akbar does not mean the Christian god is great. It means Allah is greater than all other gods, including the one, true, Christian god. Visit CitizensForTheStCroixValley.com. Viva Christo Rey!

Darla Meyers

Hudson

---

Hillary for Prison

Dear editor,

You said it was about national security. You said that is was about no one being above the law. You said it was about the integrity of politicians and because she lied. You said it had nothing to do with her being a woman.

Great, to what address can we send your “Trump for Prison” sign?

He and his administration use private cellphones and email servers. He discussed national security matters at a table in a restaurant in the presence of guests, their spouses and the staff (waiters, busboys and hosts). He used private cellphones to illuminate documents concerning national security. (If you haven’t yet seen the movie “Snowden,” the National Security Agency, and other similarly equipped intelligence agencies around the world, can tap into the camera of any computer and cellphone at any time.) He ordered a military attack on Yemen, according to top military officials, with insufficient intelligence. We lost the life of a Navy SEAL, the lives of children, and a $75 million military aircraft and failed to kill or apprehend the target. Rather than monitor the attack from the Situation Room, he was tweeting in the White House residence.

We now know that his administration was in constant contact with the Russians during and after the election. We know that he and his administration lied to the American people and the FBI about it numerous times. We know he only acted on firing National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after he got caught publicly, as opposed to when he was formally notified of the offense weeks prior.

The writing is on the wall. Why isn’t the sign in your yard?

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

---

Vote Logelin for school board

Dear editor,

I am writing to ask voters to support Heather Logelin for school board on April 4.

I have known Heather for more than 10 years, and what I know about her is this: Heather is a wonderful person of integrity, a hard worker, intelligent and open-minded. Heather cares deeply about children, about health and health care, and about Hudson. Heather works full time, has a husband and kids, but like many in our community, she finds the time to volunteer. From Rotary to Girl Scouts to Habitat for Humanity and more, she has done it all!

Heather understands finances, differentiates betweens needs versus wants, knows the importance of setting high standards and goals, and is able to work with a wide variety of people. These diverse experiences and skills have prepared her to jump right into a school board position with no hesitation. Our school board is functioning well and Heather will work to enhance that and to work to continue the positive trajectory that our school district is on.

Please join me in voting for Heather on April 4.

Molly Powers

Hudson

---

Small claims

Dear editor,

I had my day in small claims court trying to extract money from the Town of Hudson for the cutting of timber on the road right of way of Jacobs's Lane. I had a good case, however even in the relaxed confines of small claims, it's not enough to be right, you have to prove it.

I had statutes to quote, pictures of the damages, even had a case on point. One thing I was not prepared for was the Johnson and Foster show.

Now on to circuit court, where under the big top I have no doubt all the performers will be at the pinnacle of their game. The town is now on its third attorney. And footing the bill for the town, you and me. The board has already spent more money on defense than the claim was seeking. Doesn't seem like sound fiscal policy to me.

So next time the good people of Hudson Township go to the polls maybe it's time to drain our swamp. Some of these good old boys have been on the board so long they feel the rules don't apply to them. Hopefully the Wisconsin attorney general will shut the show down before they get the good people of Hudson Township in trouble money can not fix.

John Windolff

Hudson