Letters to the Editor for March 2, 2017

He and his administration use private cellphones and email servers. He discussed national security matters at a table in a restaurant in the presence of guests, their spouses and the staff (waiters, busboys and hosts). He used private cellphones to illuminate documents concerning national security. (If you haven’t yet seen the movie “Snowden,” the National Security Agency, and other similarly equipped intelligence agencies around the world, can tap into the camera of any computer and cellphone at any time.) He ordered a military attack on Yemen, according to top military officials, with insufficient intelligence. We lost the life of a Navy SEAL, the lives of children, and a $75 million military aircraft and failed to kill or apprehend the target. Rather than monitor the attack from the Situation Room, he was tweeting in the White House residence.

We now know that his administration was in constant contact with the Russians during and after the election. We know that he and his administration lied to the American people and the FBI about it numerous times. We know he only acted on firing National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after he got caught publicly, as opposed to when he was formally notified of the offense weeks prior.

The writing is on the wall. Why isn’t the sign in your yard?

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

Vote Logelin for school board

Dear editor,

I am writing to ask voters to support Heather Logelin for school board on April 4.

I have known Heather for more than 10 years, and what I know about her is this: Heather is a wonderful person of integrity, a hard worker, intelligent and open-minded. Heather cares deeply about children, about health and health care, and about Hudson. Heather works full time, has a husband and kids, but like many in our community, she finds the time to volunteer. From Rotary to Girl Scouts to Habitat for Humanity and more, she has done it all!

Heather understands finances, differentiates betweens needs versus wants, knows the importance of setting high standards and goals, and is able to work with a wide variety of people. These diverse experiences and skills have prepared her to jump right into a school board position with no hesitation. Our school board is functioning well and Heather will work to enhance that and to work to continue the positive trajectory that our school district is on.

Please join me in voting for Heather on April 4.

Molly Powers

Hudson

Why I support Joyce Hall for Hudson City Council

I hope residents of District 6 will join me in voting for Joyce Hall as our representative on the Hudson Common Council. Over the past two years Joyce has served us and the city well, tackling important issues (i.e. listening sessions between school district, residents and city officials) and accomplishing important goals (i.e. opening our library on Mondays). Joyce has done an excellent job of listening and responding to the concerns of residents.

Joyce has worked extremely hard to make Hudson a great place for families and businesses. This is why I will be voting to re-elect Joyce Hall on April 4.

Barbara Van Loenen

Hudson

Vote Logelin for School Board

Dear Editor,

I am writing today to voice my strong support for Heather Logelin for the Hudson School Board. I've had the privilege of knowing Heather in a few different capacities over the last several years. For example, I've served with Heather on the Health and Human Services Board, a subcommittee of the full St. Croix County Board. Heather has demonstrated a willingness to take on the tough issues, to work collaboratively with other Board members, and to bring insight and wisdom to our discussions on a wide range of issues. In addition, I was a part of Healthier Together, a two-county collaborative process, co-lead by Heather, which just completed a very large project to focus on three critical health issues in Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Heather will bring energy, dedication, and intelligence to the school board as well as steady and experienced hand. Please vote for Heather Logelin for school board!

Dr. Chris Babbitt

Hudson

Keep with the printed word

Dear Editor,

An editorial in last week’s Hudson Star Observer, Bill Would Reduce Transparency, informed us that pending before our legislature is AB70, “AN ACT to renumber and amend… statutes; relating to [the] publication of proceedings of meetings held by certain governmental bodies.” It pointed out many good reasons to not amend this law. 2017 Assembly Bill 70 was introduced by several representatives, cosponsored by many senators, and referred to Committee on Local Government.

First, I found it odd that an editorial about transparency didn’t mention the revenue it receives by the publication of these notices. Don’t get me wrong, the newspaper has the right to charge for these notices. Every ad and notice the paper prints goes a long way in keeping the price of the newspaper down. Which I totally support. I would have given the editorial slightly more credibility if they had not left out this one very important detail. But I digress.

Second, and more important, I disagree that publishing notices in the paper is a waste of time. How many of us would be running to several different websites to see what is going to happen and what has happened with our local government? Believe it or not, not everyone has internet service (or good internet service). Many of us just enjoy reading newspapers (and books). The printed word cannot be changed, altered, amended, or erased. Here one day, gone the next, as we see on the web. We have learned that we need to keep our elected officials accountable.

That being said, I would like to hear from those sponsoring the bill why they believe this is such a good idea. Is it just about saving money? Who and what is behind this? I’m listening.

Pat Sabin

Hudson

Response to sanctuary

Dear Editor,

This is a response to the letter from Roy Sjoberg (HSO 2/9), in which he labels opponents of “Sanctuary Cities/Counties” as “the dark side of Hudson.” He further charges that their vocal opposition at a public meeting “was a departure from Jesus’ teaching.”

Jesus’ teaching: “By their fruit you will know them … a bad tree cannot bear good fruit.” Fraud, theft, assault, manslaughter, rape, and murder are some of the more notorious fruits of Sacntuary Cities (crime data is readily available including where the 11 million plus reside).

After the murder of Kate Steinle by a five-time deported illegal alien, Fox News asked the San Francisco officials responsible for its sanctuary policy if they felt any responsibility for her death. No response, just deadpan expressions. When the Left is shown that their political philosophy wherever applied causes suffering, they response is always the same: apathy, or anger against those who dare to speak up.

The Feb. 2, 2017 Hudson Star-Observer editorial asked the question, “Sanctuary: How do we define it?” My dictionary defines it as: “the immunity from the law.” The left has brought us lawless Sanctuary Cities where mayhem and murder range free. They now insist that we must also have sanctuary restrooms and locker rooms — where bad things are certain to happen.

Gerry Lancette

Town of Hudson