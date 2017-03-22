Letters: Give Trump a chance; Support for local candidates

The Obama administration was one of the most politically correct and effectively stagnant Presidencies America has ever seen. He accomplished nothing. Obama will be remembered for being America's first black President and very little else. Unless you count being awarded Nobel's Prize for peace after just 11 days in office (I'm still trying to figure that one out.) Or for increasing the National debt more than all other Presidents combined. Or maybe for taking 29 vacations at a cost of $90 million to the American taxpayers. Let's not forget about the 330 rounds of golf he played while the nation drowned in debt.

Funny that the Clinton Foundation dried up the same time Hillary's Political career went in the toilet. I guess it was a sham. Who would have guessed? America is lucky to be standing after two Clinton Administrations followed up by two Bush Administrations. What were we thinking?

I thought maybe there was a glimmer of hope that Minnesota's political fog was lifting when after 150 years the Gopher State finally decided it was OK to sell alcohol on Sundays, but then I remembered Governor Ventura and Senator Franken. What a joke!

So give Trump a chance — the people who came before him were ethically void and morally bankrupt at best. Sometimes even the simplest of creatures have a knack for doing one thing well.

John Windolff

Hudson

---

Pick Your Battles

Dear Editor,

We need to stop incentivizing the use of hard drugs. Marijuana cases are low hanging fruit, easy to pick and are arguably the bread and butter financing for our local justice system. Methamphetamine and heroin, in contrast, are harder cases to police. Unlike marijuana, which emits a very strong and distinct smell, possession of heroin or methamphetamine isn't obvious. That means police need more to justify warrantless searches of people and their property. As a result, a lot more meth and heroin possession falls through the cracks and goes undetected.

Our zealous policing of marijuana and severely incomplete policing of hard drugs sends a very strong message: you are less likely to get caught and therefore better off using methamphetamine or heroin as compared to marijuana.

Here's why you should care. Methamphetamine produces meth psychosis, which looks a lot like schizophrenia. There is also a lot of violence and homicide that correlates with meth. While heroin users aren't typically out killing people, they consistently kill themselves. Most of us are or know someone personally affected by this form of tragedy. It touches everyone. Marijuana users, in contrast, are not associated with violence or harm to themselves and others. That's not to say marijuana carries no issues but that's a matter of priorities.

If you find yourself justifying our status quo with the belief that marijuana is a gateway drug, do the research. National Institute of Health has done extensive research on the topic, which debunks the myth. As a matter of practicality, however, even assuming the belief is true, we still have to decide what is more important to us as a community: making sure our kids are not using meth and or heroin or our current war with marijuana, which is pushing our kids to the hard drugs.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

---

Support Carrie Whitacre

I support Carrie Whitacre for school board. She is an incumbent running for a second term. Over the past several years the school board has dealt with a succession of difficult complex issues. Carrie has a proven track record of applying common sense to help move the district forward and navigate these challenging problems.

I have known Carrie and her family for a number of years. She has a strong sense of commitment to her family, church, and community. She has taken her school board responsibilities very seriously and committed countless hours to meetings, research, and preparation. She is an independent decision maker who listens to the interests and concerns of her constituents. She is fiscally responsible and sensitive to the concerns of the tax payers. Most importantly, Carrie cares about the quality of education in our community.

Jim Lutiger

Hudson

---

Support Logelin, Whitacre

Dear Editor,

We are fortunate as a community when high quality individuals put their names forward as nominees for School Board. I've known Heather Logelin more than 10 years. She and her husband, along with their two children who attend school in the Hudson School District, have been residents since 2004. Heather is a highly intelligent and an outstanding leader as a Director with the River Falls Hospital. Both of her parents are retired school teachers. But of equal importance is a person's character demonstrated by their willingness to serve the community outside their profession. Heather is a member of the United Way's "Success by 6" Executive Board leading the way in the important work of making sure every child in the St. Croix Valley is ready for school by the age of six. Additionally, she has served on the Boards of "Family Resource Center," "St. Croix County Health and Human Services," "Free Clinic of St. Croix and Pierce Counties" and "Habitat for Humanity." She's a leader within the Rotary Club and has served as a Co-Leader of the Girl Scouts. I have found Heather to be compassionate, thoughtful and open minded when it comes to dealing with issues. She will make an outstanding Hudson School Board member. I served with Carrie Whitacre on the Hudson School Board for two years. Carrie is a quiet, thoughtful leader who cares deeply about our schools. It would be a mistake to think that Carrie doesn't have strong opinions related to our schools. I've witnessed a number of occasions in which Carrie has spoken decisively and with conviction about a number of issues on the School Board. Effective leaders aren't those who speak frequently; the most effective leaders are those who know when to speak. We need strong, committed leaders like Carrie and Heather.

Tom Holland

Hudson

---

Vote Sames for Council

Dear Editor,

The upcoming election for Hudson City Council on April 4 allows Hudson residents to truly affect decisions that impact our City. Citizens in district 6 have an opportunity to elect William Sames to serve on the council.

As someone who has known William for nearly ten years, I can attest to his character and ability to be a valuable asset to the council. William takes great pride in being a citizen of Hudson and cares immensely about what Hudson is in the present and what its future holds. I trust his fiscal prudence and also his understanding of what makes Hudson such a wonderful place to live. We need those types of people involved in decision making for our town.

Too often elected officials make decisions for the interests of a few. William will make decisions in the interest of Hudson. I heartily encourage District 6 residents to vote for him on April 4.

Ron Nordin

Hudson

---

Farewell to a friend

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to thank Meg Heaton for the decades of top notch journalism she has provided to this community. As a therapist in the mental health field, her focus on the topic kept this important fact of life front and center, helping to normalize that sometimes we all can use some extra support. Her coverage of the Phipps was always generous and inspirational. Whatever she reported on was presented fairly and factually. But, mostly, I will miss her column — Meg has the ability to describe what I'm sure so many of us could recall, relate to, and laugh out loud at the human condition — how many folks can pull that off! Not sure how I will get by without this bright spot in these times, but am hoping in her retirement she can find some time to lunch with her fans!

Peg Audley

Hudson