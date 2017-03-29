Letters to the Editor for March 23

I have been married to Joyce for 33 years and from when I first met her I have been impressed by her intelligence, common sense and her commitment and caring for others. Over the years, she has continued to demonstrate these strengths as she has raised and mentored our daughters, served as a Girl Scout leader, and in how she runs her small business, teaches at WITC and volunteers as a tutor with the WestCAP adult literacy program.

When we came to Hudson in 2008, we chose to make our home in this city because of its facilities, charm, and sense of community, all of which made it an easy choice for us.

Two years ago, we both came to feel that some of those elements of a strong community that we and others value were beginning to show the strain of Hudson’s continued growth. Our secondary schools were overcrowded, our library was closed on Mondays, and our streets and public safety building in urgent need of updating.

Joyce wanted to help address those issues. She ran for, and won, election to the Common Council. In her tenure, Joyce has worked with the rest of the council to address these and other issues by listening to and working with all the concerned residents and stakeholders to implement common-sense and fiscally prudent solutions that have helped maintain our city as a great place to live and do business.

Knowing Joyce as I do, I know she will continue to bring all her strengths and passion to representing the citizens in District 6. That is why I will be voting to re-elect her on April 4, and why I am confident that she is the best choice for your vote as well.

Timothy Hall

Hudson

Check the details

Dear Editor,

Representative Sean Duffy (WI CD 7, R), Senator Ron Johnson (WI, R), and President Trump claim they’ve got a great deal for us with the American Health Care Act, and they want to close it fast!

But before you buy, take a look at the details of what they’re selling.

Comparing the proposed change in tax credits intended to help people afford buying health insurance in the marketplace under the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) and the American Health Care Act (TrumpCare), shows that in 2020 a 60-year-old in St. Croix County with an annual income of $50,000 would be eligible to claim a tax credit of $8,470 under ObamaCare but under TrumpCare would get only $4,000 — which is $4,470 less and a 53 precent cut.*

And besides getting less than half as much help to pay for health insurance under TrumpCare as compared to ObamaCare, the premiums for a 60-year-old will be allowed to rise much higher (up to five times the lower maximum premium for younger people, rather than capped at three times), and the minimum benefit standards will fall, too.

What a deal: Have less to pay with, and pay more for less!

(*County by county comparisons of ACA and AHCA by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation are at http://kff.org/interactive/tax-credits-under-the-affordable-care-act-vs-...)

Celeste Koeberl

Town of Hudson

In support of Joyce Hall

I am proud and honored to write in support of Joyce Hall as she seeks to continue to serve District 6 as our Alderperson. Joyce brings passion, experience, and knowledge to the City Council. As a longtime resident of Hudson, Joyce been an active participant in our community and has chosen to dedicate herself to maintaining and improving the things that make Hudson a wonderful place where families and businesses can grow. She understands that fiscal responsibility is on the minds of all of her constituents, and she listens to their needs and concerns. Joyce will continue to support the Hudson Public Library, knowing it is an important cornerstone of a healthy community. Libraries give people the opportunity to find jobs, explore medical research, experience new ideas, and get lost in wonderful stories, while at the same time providing an inviting place for gathering. More than ever, our library it is a critical resource for community members that demand more than headlines. As a technical college instructor, Joyce recognizes the value of public schools and supports the Hudson School District as it begins expanding and remodeling the high school. Joyce understands the need to facilitate a dialogue between residents, the City, and the School District regarding implementing the high school expansion plan. She will continue to take a leadership role in managing student parking issues near the high school. Joyce Hall is honest, trustworthy, and acts with integrity. In today’s times when many politicians have forgotten that their job is to serve the people that elect them, Joyce is our voice on the Hudson Common Council. I encourage you to vote for Joyce Hall so she can continue to serve our community as the District 6 Alderperson.

Robin Vought

Hudson

Vote Logelin for School Board

Dear Editor,

I strongly endorse Heather Logelin for School Board and encourage others to join me voting for her on April 4.

Whether facilitating a meeting of community partners, serving on one of many local nonprofit boards, or walking with her children at one of our local state parks, Heather is a person who loves and is committed to our community.

I have seen Heather work on many local projects, from her volunteer involvement with our food shelves to her leadership to increase community partnerships and reduce redundancy. Heather is thoughtful, seeks out feedback from many viewpoints, and is not afraid to dig in and get her hands dirty once a course of action has been determined. While she will bring many skills to the school board, her background in health care and nonprofits will provide a unique perspective that will serve our district well.

Through her professional, volunteer and personal endeavors, Heather has helped to build a stronger, healthier, more engaged community. I believe her skills, experience and commitment will position her to do the same for our schools.

On April 4, please vote for Heather Logelin for school board.

Karyn English

Hudson

North Hudson needs Cathy Leaf

Dear Editor,

Residents of North Hudson, please vote for Cathy Leaf, who is running for a seat on the Village of North Hudson’s Board of Trustees.

Cathy Leaf’s work history and community contributions form a definitive foundation preparing her for the responsibilities of a trustee. Her attention will be focused on public works (a department she praises), enhancing our infrastructure, and protecting our natural resources including parks and waterfront areas. Cathy Leaf will give strong attention to public safety through her supportive role for our excellent local law enforcement squad.

I have observed her personal leadership qualities and she is creative, effective and timely with responsibilities, concentrates with devotion to the task before her, has a great sense of humor, and is industrious. You might see her jogging around your neighborhood.

Cathy has lived in North Hudson with husband Greg and son Jackson for more than 12 years.

She has a BS degree in Agricultural Education from UW-River Falls and with her husband owns a local business in marketing.

Residents of North Hudson, please support Cathy Leaf on April 4.

Susan Kattas

Hudson

Support Heather Logelin

Dear Editor,

I am delighted that Heather Logelin is a candidate for the Hudson School Board and I strongly support her in this role. I have worked with her on the establishment of the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties in 2007 and in the Healthier Together Coalition in 2010. My husband, Warren Schneider has worked with her on the Executive Board of United Way Success by 6. We both admire her problem-solving capabilities, creative contributions and complete dedication and commitment to building a better community. Visit her Facebook page to see the extraordinary list of non-profit organizations she serves on in leadership roles. Many of the organizations in which she serves are dedicated to improving the lives of children. Heather sees schools as critical to building stronger citizens and a strong community. She will provide the leadership and guidance to create a positive learning environment for all our children. Please vote for Heather on April 4.

Linda Robertson

Hudson

Town hall scheduled

Dear Editor,

Sean Duffy staffer Jesse Garza’s March 16 letter complaining personally about Raymond Rivard’s March 9 editorial, “Duffy attempts to dodge his constituents,” distracts from the real issue. That is Rep. Duffy’s reluctance to participate in fully examining the reasons for his positions and votes on critical issues and their impact on the people he represents. While the 16-hour notice for Duffy’s February 27 town hall in New Richmond was questionable, if not “chicanery,” as Mr. Rivard asserted, the real “dodging” was in how the town hall was run.

February 22, members of HudsonWISCIndivisible, of which I am a member, and Indivisible Polk/Burnett met with Mr. Garza to discuss the congressman’s positions on a number of issues. Mr. Garza was limited to reciting Duffy position statements or promising to pass along our concerns. Meaningful discussion was impossible with Duffy missing. We told Mr. Garza that many groups of constituents insisted Duffy personally talk with them; but we learned that no town halls were scheduled.

Then, presto! On Sunday evening, February 26, Duffy announced a town hall the next morning. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a thinly disguised campaign stop. Follow-up questions and discussions were cut off by the Duffy-selected moderator, who tightly controlled the meeting.

Since then, HudsonWISCIndivisible has twice invited Mr. Duffy to a town hall with an improved format allotting two hours instead of one, encouraging follow-up questions, comments and full discussions. We offered several possible dates during the April recess. Duffy has not responded.

Therefore, HudsonWISCIndivisible will host a town hall for Rep. Duffy 7-9 p.m. at Ready Randy’s in New Richmond, Thursday, April 20. Plenty of notice. And enough time for Duffy to disprove this paper’s headline, “Duffy attempts to dodge his constituents.” Even if he does not attend, his constituents will.

Richard Wylie

Hudson

Duffy keeping his promise

Dear Editor,

According to Jesse Garza, one of Congressman Duffy’s staff members in Hudson, the Congressman has promised to hold an in-person town hall in every county every year. Whether you voted for him or not, you have to appreciate the time and effort of all involved to accomplish this.

He is already off to a great start, having held eight town halls since the first of the year. He is almost halfway through his promise. The Congressman is putting himself in the midst of friend and foe to face tough questions and concerns from “we the people.” Thank you Congressman Duffy.

Almost every day I am reminded how lucky I am to have moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin. We have elected officials who are making themselves accessible to their constituents. This is what citizens all over the country are asking for — and Wisconsin is doing it.

These town hall meetings are filled with people from both sides of the aisle. Even supporters do not agree with everything their candidate endorses. It is time to end the disrespect we have witnessed all over the country and participate in these events with the intent to listen as well as speak.

Perhaps we should amend the Constitution to add the freedom to listen?

Pat Sabin

Hudson

Supporting Heather Logelin

Dear Editor,

Please join me in supporting Heather Logelin for Hudson School Board. I have known Heather through her community-focused efforts for many years, overlapping in many areas including Rotary, Relay For Life, Partnership for Youth, and Chamber of Commerce. She is a well-rounded individual with backgrounds in advancing our children’s education, improving health, supporting small business, and is grounded in focusing on the overall betterment of Hudson through our schools. Hudson needs Heather. Heather needs you. Vote for Heather Logelin on April 4.

Isaac Grover

Hudson

Traffic solution needed at HMS

Dear Editor,

Are the citizens of Hudson aware of the traffic congestion at Hudson Middle School during morning drop-off? If so, why hasn't the problem been addressed? As a resident in a nearby community, I don't follow Hudson press or politics.

I ask due to my surprise at the City's response to a simple proposal to relieve the most severe traffic congestion symptoms. After suggesting it for several weeks to no avail, and amidst my growing awareness of the dangers posed to Hudson Middle School students, I brought it to the attention of the City's elected officials last week.

I was advised by Mayor O'Connor he cannot expedite a remedy for this safety hazard because I'm the only citizen expressing concern.

The following responses came from the Hudson Police Department:

It would require extra staff — the budget won't allow it

What's needed is a major road improvement along Carmichael Road — but the citizens are too cheap

A better solution is to prohibit drop-offs and require all students within the City to ride the bus

School District staff indicated the proposal is too inconvenient for late-arriving HMS staff.

Any first semester traffic student would recognize the solution in an instant. It costs virtually nothing and inconveniences only a few. Until a sign can be posted indicating the intermittent restriction, simply deploy a traffic control officer for 15 minutes per day to prohibit left turns into HMS's southern entrance off Carmichael. The improvement in safety and traffic flow will be immediate. It appears the only obstacle to immediate relief is the attitude and influence of a couple City employees.

Perhaps, this artificial traffic congestion has been orchestrated to justify spending excess millions on road improvements when less costly options will suffice. Citizens might consider whether the obstructionist(s) may personally benefit financially from such an expensive City boondoggle.

Paul Kosterman

Hammond