Letters to the Editor for March 30, 2017

With this spring’s school board election, we have an opportunity to get the best of both worlds, experience and a fresh outlook. Please re-elect to Carrie Whitacre, who has served our school district well during difficult times in passing the recent referendum. Carrie deserves our support. Heather Logelin will bring a new voice to advocate for our students, staff and community. Heather's openness and community involvement will make sure a whole new segment of the district has a voice in the future. Please support Whitacre and Logelin for school board. Also, in District 6 in the City of Hudson, please re-elect Joyce Hall. She was the first neighbor to welcome me personally when I moved into the city and she is dedicated to keeping district 6 residents informed about issues that affect us as well as the future of the whole city. Joyce is an outstanding representative and is needed on the city council.

Bob Baumann

City of Hudson

Vote Hall for City Council

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Joyce Hall for Hudson City Council. Having spent the last two years representing her constituents in District 6, she has shown her willingness to listen first and then take thoughtful action. She is committed to keeping our taxes low while also providing value adding services to our community through seeking creative solutions. She has taken an active role in facilitating communication between the Hudson School Board and the homeowners in her district most affected by the school construction. She supported the library extending its hours of service. Her experience on the Park Board, Library Board, and Public Safety Committee show her willingness to be an active participant in her role on the Hudson City Council. In short, I believe that Joyce Hall's work ethic and values reflect what makes Hudson a great place to live and work. I hope that you will join me in allowing Joyce to serve District 6 for another two years!

Laura Arthur

Hudson

Cathy Leaf for North Hudson Trustee

Dear Editor,

I’m a candidate for the North Hudson Village Board with a passion for further strengthening our unique community. I’ve been a resident of the Village for nearly 12 years and if elected, I will work to ensure that North Hudson continues to be a great place to live and raise a family.

My husband and I own and operate a local marketing communications firm, based in the Village. The experience I’ve gained running a business and managing client budgets, both large and small, would be an asset to the Village Board.

I’m a collaborator who is thoughtful about seeking input and researching issues to come up with solutions and building upon past successes. My primary focus will be to maintain and enhance infrastructure, protect our natural resources and parks, and keep public safety a priority.

I believe in giving back to the community. In addition to being co-owner of a business, I’ve been a volunteer at my son’s schools, a mentor for the Hudson High School Academy program, and a member of the St. Croix-Chequamegon Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.

It would be an honor to serve the citizens of North Hudson and I ask for their vote on April 4.

Cathy Leaf

Hudson

Sourcing Opinions

Dear Editor,

Most would agree that democracy should not be that which is sold to the highest bidder. However, what we don’t realize is that our opinions are often shaped by those with the money to buy the election. How many Democrats think that the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, is the best thing since sliced bread, not realizing that it was a colossal kick back to big pharma and insurance companies? How many Republicans think that abolishing the EPA, repealing protections for endangered species, the environment and clean water is wonderful, not realizing that the deregulation is a favor to the Koch brothers, with a net effect of just making the rich richer?

At election time, statistically, we vote for those with whom we are most familiar. Politicians become familiar by sending out mailers, buying newspaper, radio and television ads; participating in parades, and having fancy parties. All of that costs money, a lot of money. As a result, too many honest qualified members in the community miss out on the opportunity to participate in government and fight for the interests of everyday members of our community.

It’s easy to pick the candidate that presents like a politician we see in the movies. Those are typically the persons selected and groomed by establishment parties and are expected to carry out politics as usual. It’s easy to dislike the candidate who is on the other side of big money special interests because smear campaigns are effective even when based in distortions or lies. We ought to challenge ourselves to dig deeper, ask tough questions and root for the candidates who will represent the interests of us, our children, our schools and our community, even if they don’t come in the fanciest box.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

Votes Sames for City Council

Dear Editor,

Principled decision making, independent leadership, and prudent fiscal management are qualities that you can vote for in District 6 for the Hudson City Council.

I am writing in support of William Sames for that position. William is exactly the type of principled leader that we need on the council at this time. His experience in the financial industry is an important quality for this position and is very much needed on the council at this time. In addition, his long-time service with the boy scouting program speaks to his character and willingness to invest his time and energy to improve the lives of others. He is an intelligent man with the ability to make excellent contributions to our city government.

I encourage you to support William Sames on April 4.

Lori Bernard

Former City Council President and Council Member

Vote Sames April 4

Dear Editor,

District 6 — please vote Sames for City Council. Mr. Sames has been an important part of our household ever since our son joined the Boy Scout Troop William led as Scoutmaster. William's guidance and leadership of young men in the Troop has helped them to successfully navigate the path to Eagle. Along the path, William demonstrated his ability to lead. He was able to successfully balance his profession with his desire to make a real difference in people's lives as a volunteer. He is a professional in his craft, he is knowledgeable and passionate (few dry eyes in the Church during Eagle ceremonies), he has a quick wit, he is respectful and fair. We are confident these traits will serve District 6 well. If you want someone that will be a good steward of your hard earned tax dollars by not spending money on wants, when what we need must be maintained (think roads and water treatment plant), then vote for William Sames.

Russ and Julie Heifner

Hudson

Whitacre for Re-election for School Board

Dear Editor;

I have known Carrie Whitacre for the past 13 years and have had the good fortune to work with her on school, coaching and community projects. Through these service opportunities, I've known her to be detail oriented, quick-witted, selfless, intuitive, and organized.

Carrie is a person of integrity who is a dedicated school board member, and she consistently has the benefit and education of the students of Hudson Schools as her primary focus. As we continue to strive for the best for Hudson students, it’s important to re-elect Carrie.

Please join me in voting for Carrie Whitacre for Hudson School Board on Tuesday, April 4.

Jane Berg

Hudson

Help the window project

Dear Editor:

On behalf of St Croix County Historical Society I would like to thank reporter, Rebecca Mariscal, for her nice article regarding our current fund raising project which will enable the Society to restore the historic stained glass window which once graced the Bank of Hudson building at the corner of 2nd and Walnut streets in downtown Hudson. As the article stated the window was discovered in storage by the law firm of Eckberg & Lammers who then donated the piece to the Historical Society. Unfortunately, the window is in need of extensive repairs and because of the cost of these repairs, the Society is soliciting donations from the community. Donations to the Window Restoration Fund can be sent directly to the St Croix County Historical Society at 1004 Third St., Hudson WI 54016. For more information or to download a donation form visit our website at www.StCroixCountyHistory.org/Donate. You can also visit us on Facebook and all donations are tax deductible. Thank you in advance for your support of this community project.

LaVonne McCombie, co-President

St Croix County Historical Society

Supports Hall for District 6

Dear Editor,

There has been a lot of focus on the national news lately, but there is also a very important Spring election coming up on April 4. I am writing in support of Joyce Hall in her re-election bid to represent District 6 on the Hudson City Council. Because the City Council makes decisions that can directly impact our lives on a daily basis it is important to have a representative that is open to listening to the needs and concerns of her constituents, and is willing to look at the big picture when it comes to the future of our community. Joyce actively seeks out this input, and takes the time to consider how the decisions she makes as a member of the Council will impact the lives of others. As District 6 Alderperson she has supported projects and policies that will maintain and enhance our city for current and future residents, and at the same time worked to make sure that these decisions are made in a fiscally responsible manner. Joyce’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with stakeholders of all perspectives to solve the challenges that face the citizens of District 6, as well as the city as a whole, make her a great choice for Alderperson on April 4.

Carah Koch

Hudson

Support Cathy Leaf

Dear Editor,

I am writing to support my fellow North Hudsonite, Cathy Leaf, for the upcoming election for North Hudson Village Board. As a resident of the Village for 12 years, she is a co-owner of a local business and volunteers regularly for our schools and is a person of great character. She has shown a great willingness to listen, learn, and give back to the community. I’ve personally known Cathy for nine years and she is very active in volunteering for the community .I can attest that she works hard for what she feels passionately about and will be an asset to the Board. She wants to keep North Hudson wonderful, welcoming place to live and raise a family. Cathy would be a fantastic addition to the Village Board.

Please vote Cathy Leaf for North Hudson Village Board on April 4!

Amy Ginsbach

Hudson

Logelin asks for your vote

Dear Editor,

My name is Heather Logelin and I am writing to ask voters to elect me to the Hudson School Board on Tuesday, April 4.

I believe that investing in public education – in the future of our children – is one of the best investments our community can make. I also believe that our district needs to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, investing in programs and services that get results.

I’ve spent a lot of time over the past few months reaching out to voters in our district. They talked with pride about our excellence in academics, arts and education. They are excited about the construction at our middle and high schools. At the same time, they are concerned about other issues facing our schools, including the increasing number of students with mental health issues; about how we help our children safely use technology; and about students coming to school hungry, homeless, or from homes that are otherwise stressful.

If we want to continue being a top-rated district, we need to address these issues – and we can’t do it alone. I believe my background and experience bringing people together to work on tough issues will help our school board lead our district through the challenges we encounter, ensuring that we provide all of our students with a school environment where they can learn and grow and develop the skills they will need to be successful adults.

As a candidate for school board, I commit to putting in the time and energy to do the job well. I would be honored to serve on your school board and hope I will have your support on April 4.

Heather Logelin

School Board candidate

Support Hall for City Council

Dear editor,

We fully support the reelection of Joyce Hall to the Hudson City Council.

Since first elected, Hall has been responsive to every concern we have raised, always taking or returning phone calls and emails. That level of care is admirable.

Hall’s support of the Hudson Library was instrumental to the increase in library hours, allowing the library to be open on Mondays again. This shows that she places value on the important assets Hudson has; the assets that make the quality of life in Hudson high and a great place to raise a family.

She also demonstrates time and time again that she takes the time to fully understand significant issues, such as the current movement to privatize our EMT service. These types of changes always have a good trendy ring to them, so we need council members who will take the time to examine the facts.

She looks at Hudson as a city that can support both a high standard of living and an inviting climate for business without seeing those as “either/or” goals. We can be comfortable that Hall will work hard to do the best for all Hudson residents.

Vote for Joyce Hall on April 4.

Dan and Joan Bushman

Hudson

Sames is the right choice for District 6:

Dear Editor,

First of all, the importance of getting out and voting on April 4th cannot be understated. Your voice and your vote are important. I had the chance to acquaint myself with both candidates for Hudson City Council District 6 and am convinced William Sames is the right choice. His background and common sense demeanor coupled with prudent fiscal management is the right fit. I’d encourage you to view both online interviews here: http://www.hudsonstarobserver.com/news/politics/4232762-common-council-d.... Please join me in supporting William Sames on April 4!

Bob Long

Hudson