Letters to the editor for April 20, 2017

I am writing to you to ask you to please publish my letter in the letters to the editor section of your newspaper. It enhances my learning about the state when I hear from actual people who live in and love their state!

Most of the information that we get for our reports will be from books and websites. We also like to get information from people who live in the state too. This is why I'm writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!

Porter Hill

Mr. McConaughy's Class

Charlotte Latin School

9502 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 25277

Taxation is not theft!

TO THE EDITOR

I found it ironic that Robert Burke and the local Libertarian Party chose a taxpayer-funded bridge above a taxpayer-funded highway as the location for their protest last Saturday.

Taxation, regardless of how many times one asserts that it is stealing, is the price that we pay to live in a civil society. Taxation without representation was deemed tyranny by the founders of our nation, but the provision of services for the public good was not.

I for one appreciate having public roads, potable water, sanitary sewers, and especially schools, police and fire services provided and view the costs of such services as a significant benefit to me, my family and my fellow citizens.

If taxation is theft, then Mr. Burke and his associates should avoid using all taxpayer funded public services as they sit in the mud and enjoy their liberty.

Brian Miller

River Falls

Thanks for the votes

TO THE EDITOR

I am writing to thank those who voted for me for Hudson District 6 Alderperson. I value their confidence in me and am looking forward to representing our district for another two years. I would also like to thank all of the volunteers who supported my campaign; I appreciate their time and efforts. In addition, thanks to William Sames for running. Our government works better when more people are involved.

It is an honor and pleasure to serve District 6 and I welcome input from all residents regarding city issues.

Joyce Hall

Hudson