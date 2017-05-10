Letters to the Editor

Additionally over the last 15 years, two dams upstream of the park have been removed. This created a situation, whereas Little Falls dam was the last sediment trap in the Willow River before Lake Mallalieu and the St. Croix River. Since the dam was breached in 2015, the U.S. Geological Survey indicates sediment flow into Lake Mallalieu in the first year alone increased nearly 15 times over previous years.

Without this dam in place to protect downstream flooding and re-creating a sediment trap, the water depth of the Willow River and Lake Mallalieu have and will continue to be impacted. This is causing loss of plant and fish habitat, impacting migratory wildlife and impairing the ability to navigate, causing hardships for visitors and community members that use the river and lake regularly. Your support is deeply appreciated. Please contact the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance at budgetcomments@legis.wisconsin.gov. Your email will be forwarded to all the committee members.

Thank you for your consideration in this critical matter.

Lake Mallalieu Association

Congress' forgotten victims

TO THE EDITOR

There is a topic that our legislative officials do not speak about, it is an ugly four-letter word that seriously needs to be addressed. The word I am speaking of is rape.

For some reason our elected officials shy away from this most serious crime. In this country a sexual assault happens once every 98 seconds, the ages in which most victims get attacked is 12-34. To make this even more staggering is that one out of every six women has been a victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. Along with this comes other figures women who are between the ages of 18-24 that are college students are three times more likely to experience sexual violence, 21 percent of the LGBTQ community have been sexually assaulted and one in six men have experienced an attempted or completed rape. These are just a few of the statistics that are out there for the public to see.

Sexual violence also affects the victim's relationships with family, friends and coworkers. It leaves lifetime scars and sometimes even leads to suicide. It's time that our laws get tougher on this violent crime!

There is no reason as to why a minor drug offense gets a minimum of three years in prison and a rapist gets off with a slap on the wrist.

Congressman Duffy, you have been in office a long time and have never addressed this issue, as a former district attorney you should be fighting to protect people from these predators that destroy hundreds of thousands of lives yearly.

Mark Struble

Star Prairie

Parking signs

TO THE EDITOR

In the late fall of 2015 the village completed the sewer, curb and repaving project of Pine Street North in North Hudson. The neighbors and I could go on about how the project went (not well), but I'd like to focus on two things.

First, the road is substantially narrower than before construction. I personally gained at least 2 feet of driveway. The city had their excuse, but we were never approached on the options! The road is in and done and we'll have to live with the glorified cart path.

One year ago we received a letter to inform us of the need for no parking signs on one side of the street. We agree with the need, for safety/emergency vehicles. Here's the point, they needed the letter back by the end of the month. And by typical North Hudson's handling of things, a year later and no signs.

Hopefully, it won't take 20 years like it did to clean up the dump in our neighborhood. Thanks North Hudson for taking care of that public safety issue

Greg Stene

Hudson

Does it deserve our support?

TO THE EDITOR

The House is planning a new health care bill. Does it deserve our support?

If you want cheaper insurance which may not cover your illness or accidents, maybe. If you have pre-existing issues or are older maybe not.

It moves against "community rating" of the ACA (which assures more affordable premiums for the ill or old). It allows states to obtain "waivers," allowing plans to eliminate coverage for maternity care or cancer care, or whatever. It brings back the days of underwriting policies to limit coverage.

The hope is that high risk pools would work. As I wrote before and as the Kaiser Foundation recently found, they never have worked in the past and cost money, losing lots of money every year.

It appears the goal is to lower the cost of premiums for many. That is a good idea, but it comes at a cost. It's hard to imagine those high risk pools would be adequately funded. It is optimistic to think coverage will be there for those who will need it.

This bill seems a gamble. The stakes would be ruinous for those who lose. It brings back the fear that underwriting may leave you out in the cold for unplanned medical expenses.

Oh, you might want to ask your representatives why this initial plan bars those "waivers" from their own insurance policies.

Mark E. Boyken

St. Croix Falls

Making America great again

TO THE EDITOR

President Trump's recent "Buy American, Hire American" executive order he signed right here in Wisconsin is exactly the kind of approach to the American worker that Trump promised during the 2016 campaign. Now he has follow up the Buy American executive order with another executive order demanding that the federal government look into the growing problem of Chinese steel dumping.

Americans are sick of the federal government sending our tax dollars overseas. In fact, a Rasmussen Report poll done just days after Trump's Buy American order — which would strengthen longstanding federal policy that give American companies and workers a first shot at federal contracts — found that a whopping 72 percent of likely U.S. voters favored the order and just 15 percent opposed. Now I don't know about you, but in today's political climate it seems hard to find 72 percent of people that agree on anything.

In addition to the Buy American order, Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise to investigate China's unfair trade practice in the world steel market. For years China has flooded the U.S. and global steel market with government subsidized steel, killing American jobs and American companies.

Trump is doing a great job putting the American worker first, and is on track to making America Great Again!

Stephanie Brown

River Falls

Where have all the men gone?

TO THE EDITOR

As women organize rallies across America to protest Trump's attacks on virtually everything that Americans value, that includes healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, the environment, protections against Wall Street greed and, according to an article in USA Today on March 17, 62 other government agencies and programs that benefit American citizens. TALK IS CHEAP.

Trump appointees speak volumes about his real agenda. He has appointed some of the most anti-middle class bunch off vulture capitalists that he could; his endorsement of the failed healthcare bill that would have eliminated 23 million Americans from having healthcare is indicative of his absolute outright lies about his promises to the American people during the 2016 election.

He and his administration have blundered so much and accomplished so little it's like a CLOWN CLUB! It would be funny except it's so serious that far too many males in this America are duped by the right wing message, while their economic future is being sucked out from under their feet.

I have come to the conclusion that If democracy and the middle class is to survive it's going to be won in large part by the courage and efforts of American women. One issue males better get their act together.

Dennis Klinkhamer

Clear Lake

Taxation is extortion, more

TO THE EDITOR

My name is Nate Gall, a Libertarian "associate" of Mr Burke's, back from enjoying our liberty in the mud. Taxation is in fact theft and so much more.

Taxation is also extortion, because if you hold a license for your occupation the government will threaten your livelihood by revoking you ability to work.

Taxation is also bribery, because politicians take our tax money and buy political supporters like corporations and unions.

Taxation is also coercion, because it is used to influence citizens buying choices such as solar panels, smart cars, tax incremental finance districts, the list goes on.

Taxation is also slavery, because no matter how hard you try to pay off your house and own it you must always work to pay the property tax bill and can never stop paying. Slavery.

Finally, taxation is also morally wrong. Regardless of how many people vote for it, violence, aggression, and the implicit threat of force are the tools government uses to achieve its agenda. The thing separating our state assembly, senate, and governor from the rest of the population is the belief that theft, extortion, coercion, and bribery is a acceptable behavior, but only if they do it.

Radical Libertarians reject your violent model. We reject the fear you create in society.

Taxation is indeed theft, and so much more.

Nate Gall

Hayward